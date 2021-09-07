In an incident on Friday that prompted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office to issue an alert to county residents to stay indoors around 7:09 p.m., a Dalton man was arrested and charged with second degree attempted murder for firing a weapon at a Minnesota DNR Conservation officer near the intersection of Bankers Drive and County Road 37 near Dalton.
The incident started to unfold at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday, when the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Minnesota State Patrol of a single vehicle rollover.
According to court records, a Minnesota DNR conservation officer was the first to respond to the location. He observed a 2003 Toyota pickup truck in the westbound ditch. The conservation officer approached the truck that was lying on its passenger side from the front end and initially did not see anyone inside. He then approached the rooftop and looked through the driver’s door window. At this point, the officer said he was able to observe a male, who was later identified as Derrick Alan Sundeen, 38, of Dalton, holding a black handgun that he was moving and had pointed at his head.
The conservation officer then shouted for Sundeen to put the gun down, then drew his pistol and stepped back from the vehicle. He then searched for cover and began moving towards the highway when he heard a gunshot come from the vehicle. The officer ducked his head and body, and sprinted across the highway and jumped into the east ditch.
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the SWAT team, then arrived on scene. A deputy with the sheriff’s office spoke to the conservation officer who initially stated that the vehicle was occupied by a single male, the defendant, and that at no point were shots fired by law enforcement. The SWAT team noted what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front windshield of the truck that appeared to be in the direction of the conservation officer’s squad vehicle.
Court records further reveal that at approximately 6:43 p.m. the SWAT team observed Sundeen attempting to push open the window of the truck. Fergus Falls Police Chief Kile Bergren began negotiations.
Officers heard three shots fired within the truck and another shot that appeared to be from the back passenger window. They observed Sundeen with a handgun, who fired additional shots.
Eventually, Sundeen busted out the back window with a long gun across his chest. Officers on the scene utilized impact shotguns and were able to place Sundeen under arrest.
Sundeen was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center and made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning in Otter Tail County District Court on three seperate charges, which include second degree attempted murder without intent while committing a felony, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a dangerous weapons charge of intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety.
