A Dalton man who was originally charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder for an incident involving gunfire and a countywide shelter in place order on Sep. 3, 2021, has taken a plea deal in Otter Tail County District Court.
Derrick Alan Sundeen, 39, of Dalton appeared on May 16 in Otter Tail County District Court with his attorney, Anthony Bussa of the CJB Law Firm of Fergus Falls.
Sundeen was originally charged with six separate charges, including 1st-degree attempted murder in an amended criminal complaint dated Jan. 7, of this year.
In the plea agreement, Sundeen pled guilty to count number three and six, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 4th-degree DWI. The remaining four counts dismissed. With the plea he is also entering a Norgaard Plea, which essentially means that he is claiming a loss of memory regarding the circumstances of his offenses.
For count three, the assault charges, he will face up to 180 days in jail, up to seven years of probation and will be required to undergo a chemical use assessment. For count six, the 4th-degree DWI, he could receive up to 90 days in jail, concurrent to the other sentence, and two years probation.
During the hearing, Sundeen, along with his attorney, stated that he had made significant life changes during the interim and was now taking several medications that allow him to think clearer. He also admitted to having previous episodes of suicidal ideations and that prior to the incident he had been drinking alcohol at work, drove home, then continued drinking. He stated that he then got in his truck with multiple firearms and had the intent to commit suicide.
According to court records, the incident started to unfold when the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Minnesota State Patrol of a single vehicle rollover.
A Minnesota DNR conservation officer was the first to respond to the location. He observed a 2003 Toyota pickup truck in the westbound ditch. The conservation officer approached the truck that was lying on its passenger side from the front end and initially did not see anyone inside. He then approached the rooftop and looked through the driver’s door window. At this point, the officer said he was able to observe a male, who was later identified as Sundeen, holding a black handgun that he was moving and had pointed at his head.
The conservation officer shouted for Sundeen to put the gun down, then drew his pistol and stepped back from the vehicle. He then searched for cover and began moving towards the highway when he heard a gunshot come from the vehicle. The officer ducked his head and body and sprinted across the highway and jumped into the east ditch.
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the SWAT team, then arrived on scene. A deputy with the sheriff’s office spoke to the conservation officer who initially stated that the vehicle was occupied by a single male, the defendant, and that at no point were shots fired by law enforcement. The SWAT team noted what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front windshield of the truck that appeared to be in the direction of the conservation officer’s squad vehicle.
Officers heard three shots fired within the truck and another shot that appeared to be from the back passenger window. They observed Sundeen with a handgun, who fired additional shots.
Eventually, Sundeen busted out the back window with a long gun across his chest. Officers on the scene utilized impact shotguns and were able to place Sundeen under arrest.
Sundeen will be sentenced on Jun. 24 at 1:30 p.m.