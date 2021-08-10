The Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association (LRPTA) along with the Dalton Community Club are looking for contestants for the Dalton Queen of Steam and Little King & Queen 2021 pageant to be held on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. in the ag museum building on the threshing grounds during the LRPTA’s annual steam threshing show.
Contestants must either live in the Dalton community and/or have a parent, guardian or grandparent that is a member of the LRPTA. The Dalton Queen of Steam is open to girls between the ages of 15–18 and the Little King & Queen is open to boys and girls between the ages of 5–7 by Sept. 1.
Crowned royalty will represent LRPTA and the Dalton community during special events, parades, neighboring threshing shows, and the 2022 LRPTA Threshing Show.
Registration can be found on the LRPTA website threshers.org under the “ABOUT” tab. Deadline to register is Sept. 1.
The Dalton Queen pageant has been in existence since 1957 with the first pageant taking place during an evening talent show the weekend of the fourth annual Dalton Threshing Reunion. The Dalton Community Club took over the pageant in 2001 moving the event to their June celebration. In 2008 the pageant was moved back to the September threshing show weekend event combining the representation of the association and the community. This year, for the first time in 20 years, the pageant venue is returning to the stage at the threshing grounds.
A time-honored tradition, the Dalton Queen of Steam and the Dalton Little King & Queen pageant will continue to hold true to the rich heritage it represents.
