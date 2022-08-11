A time-honored tradition in the Dalton area, the Queen of Steam and Little King and Queen Pageant is coming around again.
Its origins began in 1957, with the first pageant taking place during an evening talent show the weekend of the 4th annual Dalton Threshing Reunion.
Pageant committee member Becky Sonmor says in 1960, the name was changed to Queen of Steam and the queens wore rhinestone tiaras. There were several traveling crowns which the queens passed on to their successor. Starting in the mid-1970's, new tiaras were given to each new queen and she was allowed to keep her tiara.
Sonmor also said that in 1999, the Queen of Steam pageant was dissolved. In 2001, the Dalton Community Club established the pageant as the "Dalton Queen," which took place during the Dalton Summerfest. In 2008, the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen's Auxiliary joined with the Dalton Community Club to create the “Dalton Queen of Steam," which once again took place during the Threshing Reunion in September.
Classes represent first and second runner-up, Miss Congeniality and Little King and Queen each year.
As with any event that has lasted so long, it has had some unique accomplishments according to Sonmor.
“There have been four sets of sisters to serve as queen. Sue and Debbie Mark, Becky and Jennifer Halvorson, Christa and Lisa Mounts and Kayla and Krista Aasness. Christa and Lisa Mounts were also Little Queens. There has been one mother whose daughters were both crowned Queen of Steam. Ellyn Andrews was crowned 30 years after her mother, Becky (Halvorson) Sonmor, and daughter, Brita Sonmor, held both the Little Queen and Dalton Queen titles,” added Sonmor.
Sonmor shared that some of the former queens now live around the U.S., from Washington to California to Georgia; however, many still do live in the state, with several still living in Dalton.
In 2003 and 2013, a "Queen Reunion" was held during the show. Many former queens attended and took part in the downtown parade, as well as a vintage style show.
Sonmor said contestants must either live in the Dalton community or have a parent, guardian or grandparent that is a member of the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association. In addition, the Dalton Queen of Steam is open to girls between the ages of 15–18 and the Little King and Queen is open to boys and girls between the ages of 5–7, with applications due by Sept. 1. Registration forms are available online at threshers.org.
The pageant will take place on Sep. 11 with coronation occurring at 3 p.m. in the Museum Building at the threshing grounds.
Crowned royalty will represent LRPTA and the Dalton Community during special events, parades, neighboring threshing shows and the 2023 LRPTA Threshing Show.