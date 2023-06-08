The city of Dalton is honoring veterans with a new memorial being built this summer.
The Dalton City Park will be the home of this beautiful tribute to the men and women who have served our country.
Byron and Beth Dorn and Adam Barry are in charge of the project, working hard to try to have the work completed by the end of summer. “We have all the flags in place, waiting on concrete for the walkway, “ explained Byron. “There will be a stone with names on it, benches for sitting and flower beds.”
Taking on a project of this size is no small feat, but with the cause being so important, the task is worth it. Dorn’s and Barry could not make this memorial a reality in Dalton if it weren’t for the community stepping up and helping.
Byron would like to thank the Disabled American Veterans of Fergus Falls for their generous donation. He adds, “Everyone has been so generous in helping our little community. Everyone in town is excited about this project in our little village.”
If you would like to contribute to the completion of the Dalton Veteran Memorial, call Dalton Corner Store at 218-589-589 8919 (ask for Beth or Byron).
About Disabled American Veterans:
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a non-profit organization that aims to better the lives of disabled vets and their families. They provide services such as transportation, finding disability employment, healthcare needs and making connections with benefits they deserve for their service. DAV organizations nationwide help more than 1 million veterans each year. Showing their gratitude and respect to veterans is the backbone of the organization.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone