A local organization has been given a $3,000 grant for their program from the Lake Region Arts Council.
DanceBARN Collective in Otter Tail County is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to creating dance opportunities for rural communities. Their acronym BARN translates Build community, aspire to create challenging and innovative dance, reinvent dance as collaborative community art and nurture creative minds and bodies.
Co-founder Molly Johnston said the organization, based in Battle Lake, holds two main events annually.
The DanceBARN Festival is held in July. Professional dancers come from all across the country for this event and hold classes and also create new dances that are performed in the community.
The other is the DanceBARN Youth Camp which is held in the later part of August in Battle Lake. Johnston stated that this is where the $3,000 grant will be utilized.
“The funds are really supporting us in making the camp affordable. It subsidizes tuition for the kids. It also will pay for the guest artists that we have come to the camp. This year we have a dance company from Minneapolis coming called the Alternative Movement Project. They will perform and teach the kids, it helps us get them here and again, make the camp more affordable,” said Johnston.
Johnston also said that they accept around 16 children in the five day sleep-away camp for dancers grades 6-12. The camp is a joyous mix of dance technique, choreography and all of the fun things associated with a traditional summer camp including campfires, lake time and making new friends.
Johnston, who is from Battle Lake and her other co-founder/director Ayumi Shafer said they had both attended grad school together at the University of Oregon with both getting their master’s degree in fine arts and dance at the time.
“She ended up moving to Minnesota, where I was already from, I always wanted to teach dance in the communities I love. Ayumi was interested in working with intergenerational people of all ages and all abilities and collaborating with other artists. So we started talking about doing this and eventually made it happen,” said Johnston.
Johnston is a dancer, teacher, choreographer and screen dancer, while Shafer is an educator, choreographer and dancer. For more info on the organization, visit them online at dancebarncollective.org.
LRAC awarded a grand total of $19,820 to seven other organizations.
Organizations that were awarded in West Central Minnesota were:
- · Minnesota State University Moorhead Percussion Studio - $2,930 - Clay County
- · Lakes Chamber Music Society - $3,000 - Douglas County
- · Browns Valley School District 801 - $3,000 - Traverse County
- · Alexandria Community Education - $2,980 - Douglas County
- · Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead - $2,000 - Clay County
- · Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance - $1,850 - Stevens County
- · Ulen-Hitterdal School - $1,060 - Clay County
A list of the projects to be completed can be found on the LRAC website at lrac4.org. The LRAC Project Grant Program is funded through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.
According to its website, “since its inception as an arm of the Rural Development Commission in 1977, Lake Region Arts Council has been committed to providing access to quality arts opportunities and programming. In its early years, LRAC offered only one grant program. Our current offerings include nine grant programs, a monthly newsletter, an online arts calendar, two art galleries, workshops and networking meetings, an artist registry, and technical assistance to arts organizations and artists.”