JUST DANCE!

The DanceBARN Youth Camp is held in the later part of August in Battle Lake.

 Submitted

A local organization has been given a $3,000 grant for their program from the Lake Region Arts Council.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?