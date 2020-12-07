Palestinian-American dancer and choreographer Leila Awadallah is Springboard for the Arts newest Hinge Artist in residence. She has studied dance in Minnesota, Lebanon and Palestine and is currently based in the Twin Cities and Beirut, Lebanon.
Awadallah is interested in the physical body and its connection to memories, and how her own body and memories are rooted in her Palestinian identity and the history of her family, some of whom still live in Palestine as internal refugees. “Dance, for me, has been the clearest route back into memory and into our bodies,” she says. “Dance, I feel like, is a wonderful practice in finding memories.”
While her work may have a personal element to it (“My practice starts with the body and goes out from there. I think part of the journey of stepping into what I want to do as an artist has been a lot of self-reflection,” she says), there’s also an examination of diasporic Arab identity. “A lot of that journey has also led me to notice more what it means to be Arab-American in the U.S. and what Arab identity feels like in the U.S. because it’s very different here than anywhere else.”
She references Jack Shaheen’s work studying racism in American popular culture. “He looked at every film Hollywood has ever produced with Arabs in it and found out of all the films he looked at, two have positive representation and the rest is the belly dancer or the terrorist trope. His research goes from looking at the representation in Hollywood, or in film, and going to how that informs public opinion, which informs the news and how the news is presented to us, so there’s this whole cycle of the way Arab-Americans live in this country,” she says. “For me, that’s why I got really interested in studying Arabic dance, because I was not seeing it anywhere and I wasn’t seeing Arab performers or artists around me.”
Although Awadallah is deeply interested in Arabic and Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) dance, she says she doesn’t consider herself a traditional dance performer of Arabic dance. Her interest is in creating Arab-rooted contemporary dance. This reimagining is linked to her interest in Arabic calligraphy and the way an artist can take an established word and create something new from it. She says it’s like, “tending to the roots of knowing how, or knowing what a dance form is, and then lovingly exploring it in a different space.”
For her residency, which runs from Nov. 30 until Dec. 19, Awadallah will be doing research and working to better flesh out her classes and workshops. “I decided, for this residency, I’m not going to make something, I don’t want to make anything. I want to come out with practicing what I want to teach and how I want to share and how I want to deepen my practice,” she said.
That includes Arab contemporary dance research to better inform her classes for students of all ages and abilities, as well as “body watani.” “Watani” means “my homeland” in Arabic, she says. “I want to think of a workshop series that will be the base of inviting people in to think about what home means in your body. … I want to start developing ideas for a workshop to help guide people into an exploration of that.”
