“Nothing is more revealing than movement. The body says what words cannot”, said American dancer Martha Graham. The dancers with Rise Dance Company spoke with heart at their spring dance show.
Defying the stereotype associated with the word “dancer,” Brittney Barnes has created a dance studio that lets everyone express themselves in their own way.
Barnes has a long relationship and deep love of dance. With over 20 years of experience as a dancer, instructor and recently a director, she has taken aspects from each experience and created something special. She opened a dance studio that provides an encouraging and uplifting atmosphere for dancers of any age and all abilities.
Barnes said, “Every dancer will be given the opportunity to grow as an individual through self-expression while learning dance fundamentals.”
As one dancer was getting ready for her dancing debut in the spring recital, her mom was touched by the opportunity to share this special moment with her. Anna Jo Shoemaker is an eight years old and in second grade at Adams School. She was born with a very rare Genetic Mitochondrial Disorder called Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia Type 6 (PCH6). Having this condition makes her non-verbal and non-mobile. Anna Jo’s mom, Jennifer Shoemaker, would see pictures of other children with PCH6 involved in activities in their communities, mostly in bigger cities, and always hoped there would be something local for Anna Jo. After seeing information on Facebook about an adaptive class offered by Rise Dance Company, she got Anna Jo signed up. “It’s heartwarming to have the opportunity for her to just be a ‘normal kid’ and be included,” Jennifer said.
Sharing the spotlight with Anna Jo, were two special little dancers. Anya and Quinn Christienson were Anna Jo’s dance partners for the show. Anya and Anna Jo were classmates last year and were able to create a special relationship, said Ben Christenson, Anya and Quinn’s dad.
“When Anna Jo’s mom approached me about Anya being her dance partner, I knew she would say yes right away! Quinn also met Anna Jo last year and really wanted to help, too, so they both ended up dancing with her,” explained Denise Christenson, Anya and Quinn’s mom. The special experience is something all three little girls will likely remember for a lifetime.
Barnes grew up in the area, graduating from Underwood and moving to Moorhead to further her education. She returned to Fergus Falls and is a proud wife and mom with busy kids that keep her on her toes. She is excited to watch her studio grow and is committed to making dance something available for everyone.
“Every single child deserves the chance to dance and I am here for it!”
