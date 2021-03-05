Disability service providers will hold a virtual rally Tuesday in observance of Minnesota Disability Services Day at the Capitol.
Individuals and families are encouraged to attend the rally via Zoom and Facebook Live and to schedule a virtual meeting with their legislators.
“The day at the Capitol is crucial because people need to have their voice heard,” Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) President Julie Johnson said. “They need to take to their legislators and get to know the people who are setting the policy and funding decisions on their behalf.”
WACOSA executive director, Steve Howard offered another view. The nonprofit organization serves more than 575 adults with disabilities in central Minnesota.
“What we are doing at the Capitol is speaking for those many who can’t speak for themselves,” Howard said. “That is really what so many of us have dedicated our lives to.”
Winona Occupation Rehabilitation Center (ORC) executive director Heidi Smith spoke to the enormity of the task her nonprofit faces.
“There is a large population of people with disabilities who require the support of the services we provide,” Smith said.
State statistics have shown that Minnesota has approximately 600,000 residents with some type of disability. They fall into many categories – ambulatory, cognitive, hearing, independent living, self-care and vision.
Past records have shown that Otter Tail County has ranked among outstate leaders in disabled residents (7,550).
Johnson put a finger on the real importance of disability work.
“It’s not about service providers it’s about the people accessing those services and letting people know what is important to them and important for them,” Johnson said. “Families just want the legislators to know these services are crucial. They make it so that they can live the life that they want to live – they can engage in that community, they can get a job, they can have access to the same things that other people have access to.”
To sign up for the rally go to: disabilityservicesday.com.
District 8A representatives in St. Paul include House member Jordan Rasmussen and Senate member Bill Ingebrigtsen.
The 2021 state legislative session began Jan. 5 and ends May 17.
