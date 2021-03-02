The culmination of Kennedy Secondary School’s (KSS) college writing course generally results in students participating in a community action project in which they present ideas to school and community leaders. Due to the necessity of the hybrid and distance learning models used during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, the project was altered, resulting in public communication writing.
The class, co-taught by Mindy Christianson and Laurie Roder, is a concurrent offering through M State, meaning that the student earns both high school and college credit for the course while attending it on the KSS campus.
“Students chose a timely, relevant topic that was important to them and researched it,” explained Christianson. “They then chose their audience — some sent it as a letter to the editor to the Daily Journal, Star Tribune, etc., while others chose a more specific audience, such as school administration, Mayor (Ben) Schierer, Gov. (Tim) Walz, MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League), and so on. This project helped them get their opinions across in a brief and professional manner, using research to back up their points.”
Mask usage and learning models were the two most common topics addressed by students, though their opinions varied greatly.
The project has resulted in positive feedback from the chosen audience of the students. Student work has been published in the Daily Journal and MinnPost and the students have been contacted personally by recipients of their communication, including Schierer and state Rep. Jordan Rasmussen, among others. “It’s our experience that leaders like hearing from young adults and are happy to listen,” shared Christianson.
Christianson explained the premise of the project, outlining the importance of incorporating news into education.
“The news and education are inextricably linked. Being able to find, interpret, and analyze news articles is a key skill our students need to learn. In these days, where “fake news” abounds, we try our best to help students choose academic sources that are as unbiased as possible, and we teach them how to determine if a source is credible. We can only hope this sticks with them throughout their lives.”
The Daily Journal has received multiple letters to the editor from this project, which will print in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper in the upcoming weeks.
This week’s letter to the editor is printed on Page 3.
