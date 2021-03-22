Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) recently accepted the resignation of CEO, Annie Deckert.
“Reluctantly because Deckert helped take the organization to the next level,” said former board chair, Steve Rufer, “because of her work, the organization is better positioned to truly be greater. “
“We have been fortunate to have Annie for the time we have had her, and personally, I look forward to consulting with her in the future,” said current board chair, Rebecca Lynn Petersen. “Although she will be missed day to day, those of us on the Greater Fergus Falls board see this as an opportunity to work with Deckert on special projects should the opportunity arise and to put in place a transformational process that will make Greater Fergus Falls even stronger going forward thanks to the groundbreaking work done by Deckert and co-worker NeTia Bauman.”
Peterson added they wanted to “send Deckert out into a world where she can continue to do good work not only for Fergus Falls but for others.”
GFF board member, Jasmine Sonmor, said the following upon hearing the news, “Our work as board and staff of Greater Fergus Falls is to focus on businesses and individuals so that they are able to grow and thrive. We want the same for Annie as well, and we will always be there wishing her the best in all of her work!”
Deckert crafted and implemented a robust strategic framework to guide the board’s work, along with policies and procedures that articulate accountability.
“Because of Annie’s attention to detail, she has created a successful model for the board to follow,” emphasized board member Mike Thorson. Some of her many accomplishments include:
· The Entrepreneur Initiative, resulting in over 30 new business startups and 95 plus new jobs.
· A variety of zoning amendments to better position former big-box stores for redevelopment.
· Implementation of an online commercial and industrial property database, resulting in over 130,000 square feet of vacant buildings sold to date
· Project 2 Fold, demonstrating Greater Fergus Falls is adaptable and able to pivot quickly to meet client and community needs.
· Comprehensive branding for GFF, including a new website, logo, marketing and strategy. Thanks to this aggressive marketing strategy, GFF has had over 600 inquiries since May 2019.
Similarly, Dr. Shauna Overgaard, a local entrepreneur, added, “Annie has broadened the possibilities available to those in pursuit of innovation. She’s provided the resources to bring this region to the cutting edge. Her leadership will continue in this realm.”
Dr. Tara Kempfer of InVision Eye Care shared the following, “As a Greater Fergus Falls board member and local business owner, I’ve seen firsthand Deckert’s tenacious zeal for recognizing potential and current successes in Fergus Falls. She had the ability to access resources, remove existing barriers, and connect key stakeholders while maintaining the highest level of ethical professionalism. We are proud of Annie for having the competence and drive to rise above difficult situations and deliver the best results no matter the circumstances. Deckert brought development experience, economic knowledge, and business growth insight to the Fergus Falls community and beyond. Her pro-business mentality and entrepreneurial aptitude will continue to push Greater Fergus Falls to succeed even once she is gone.“
Petersen adds, “If you want to see all of the fine work that Deckert and Bauman have done for Greater Fergus Falls and for the community of Fergus Falls please spend some time with our GFF annual report for 2020. It’s amazing what two energetic and determined women can get done even during a pandemic!”
Visit greaterfergusfalls.com or contact GFF at 218-321-2079 or info@greaterfergusfalls.com to receive a hard copy of the annual report.
