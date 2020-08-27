Deconstruction work on the former Mid-Am Dairy site in Fergus Falls has progressed to the point where contractors have brought the complex down to its foundation.
Fergus Falls city engineer Brian Yavarow expects all deconstruction work to be wrapped up by the spring of 2021.
Community Development director Klara Beck, adding that any offers which come in prior to the spring of 2021 will also receive consideration.
The Fergus Falls City Council recently approved a purchase agreement with a local development partnership for a city-owned parking lot on East Lincoln Avenue for $328,000. The property abuts a portion of the Otter Tail River. The development group has plans of erecting a four-story apartment and office complex
The 11.4 acres of land on the property running immediately beside the Otter Tail River in downtown Fergus Falls has been earmarked by the city for conservation and recreation use in the form of a trail and a park.
The remaining 18.3 acres will be sold by the Port Authority to build a multi-family development complex.
Yavarow feels that when the time comes to develop the 11.4 acres the responsibility of carrying out the work will fall to city staff.
“We have some preliminary layouts for a master plan,” Yavarow said.
Work on taking the 76-year-old abandoned milk plant began in the early spring of 2020. Three different contractors, Braun Intertec, Carleton Companies and Blue Earth Environmental, have been employed in the work since April.
Yavarow said the start of the project was delayed a short time because of the need to meet the need for emergency supplies created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abatement work began first in the 100,000-square foot building followed by demolition work.
The real benefit to the City of Fergus Falls is expected to be $200,000 to $300,000 of property taxes on an annual basis.
