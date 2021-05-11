Provider Appreciation Day, which includes childcare workers and teachers, occurred last week on Friday. A day dedicated to individuals who care for the youngest members of our communities may not seem adequate considering they oftentimes spend the most hours in each day with the little ones, nurturing and building healthy relationships that carry them through childhood.
Child care workers Sue TenEyck-Stafki, Tracy Elshaug and Christy Frigaard of Children’s Corner, now located in Lincoln School, have been caring for children for a number of years, with well over 50 years of combined experience between the three of them.
TenEyck-Stafki, executive director of Children’s Corner, expressed gratitude to her staff, who have undertaken more responsibility with the recent transition from their previous location into the Lincoln School building.
“We are just so excited,” she expressed regarding the transition. “It couldn’t have been done without (the staff.)”
Elshaug’s journey with Children’s Corner began when she was a child. The nonprofit child care organization established 50 years ago, provided her care while she was young. When a position opened as an adult, she quickly applied, was offered the position, and has never looked back. When asked why being a child care provider was so fulfilling, she stated, “It’s their smiles! When they get here in the morning with huge smiles on their faces and they yell, ‘Hey Tracy!’ it makes me so happy.”
Frigaard shared the integrity of her co-workers is another reason Children’s Corner is a great place to work.
“You know that when you leave a room, you don’t have to worry about what is happening. You know that the kids are receiving the highest quality of care and education.”
Frigaard’s first experience as an employee with Children’s Corner came nearly 25 years ago. After taking a break to raise her children she returned to the organization.
The three women said Children’s Corner is about family and they consider staff and the children they care for a second family. Eslhaug considers TenEyck-Stafki and Frigaard role models, not only as co-workers, but as friends.
The tight-knit group of individuals that form the staff of Children’s Corner are a picture of child care providers across the country, caring for the children of others with the same tenacity that they care for their own. Certainly, a day of honoring them is a small token of the appreciation they deserve.
