The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Small Business Relief Grants program will begin accepting applications June 23. The application will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. DEED will select grant awards through a computer-generated, randomized process shortly after closure of the application.
This program will provide $10,000 grants to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible.
Provisions in the legislation identify specific funding will be allocated to businesses that meet certain criteria, including: businesses with fewer than six employees, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, and indoor retail and food markets with an ethnic cultural emphasis.
Additional eligibility requirements and application information can be found online at DEED’s Small Business Relief Grants web page.
Other important notes about eligibility
Priority will be to businesses that were restricted from operating by executive order on May 18, 2020, such that the business could not operate at least at 51% of normal capacity.
Nonprofits are not eligible.
Home-based businesses are not eligible, unless it is an in-home licensed child-care provider.
If you received a small business emergency loan (SBEL), you are not eligible for this program.
If you received a paycheck protection plan (PPP) loan, you are eligible for this program.
If you need help applying for a grant, contact the West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center at 218-299-3037 or SBDC@cord.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.