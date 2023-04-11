Delphine Silbernagel

Delphine Silbernagel.

 Submitted

Longtime Our Lady of Victory Church parishioner Delphine Silbernagel, 91, is not only well respected by fellow OLV churchgoers. She is also highly respected by residents throughout the community of Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?