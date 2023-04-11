Longtime Our Lady of Victory Church parishioner Delphine Silbernagel, 91, is not only well respected by fellow OLV churchgoers. She is also highly respected by residents throughout the community of Fergus Falls.
She takes pride in being a member of the Our Lady of Victory parish for 85 years.
Delphine, as a child, lived briefly on a family farm near Dent, southwest of Perham. She recalls rural life in Otter Tail County with her mother, father, and ten siblings. The family moved to Fergus Falls in 1936 after her father lost the farm during the Great Depression.
Of the 11 siblings, Delphine is the only one still living. “I was not the youngest,” she says, “but number nine.”
When people ask how she made it this far in life, she says, “Know your faith and practice it. Work hard, stay as mobile as you can and have a good sense of humor.”
Delphine, her older brother, Robbie, and other relatives moved to a house at 705 West Cavour in 1953. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone near the northwest corner of Union and Lincoln in downtown Fergus Falls.
Two nephews (Tony and David) and a niece (Kathleen) lived with Delphine and Robbie and attended nearby Our Lady of Victory School.
“We were only one house from the end of the street and only had to walk across Buse Street to get to West End Grocery, which we always called Gerhardson’s,” said Delphine.
Her nephew Tony is remembered as the greatest basketball player at Our Lady of Victory School. He led the OLV seventh and eighth grade traveling basketball team to a record of 11-1 in 1960-61.
Delphine was especially proud of her four brothers who served in the military, three of them during World War II and one during the Korean War. Among them was brother Robbie, a World War II D-Day survivor, who died in 2009.
This past summer Delphine moved to an apartment on the east side of Fergus Falls.
To say that she has been an active member of Our Lady of Victory Church for many decades is an understatement.
Delphine attended daily Mass for 25 years at 6:30 a.m. and fondly recalls nephew David as an altar boy when Masses were in Latin. She took her two nephews and niece to Mass at 8 a.m., prior to the start of the OLV school day, and then headed to work at Northwestern Bell Telephone.
“We went to Sunday Mass together, Stations of the Cross Wednesdays during Lent, all of the Holy Week services, Saturday evening when there was Rosary and Benediction and went regularly to confession,” she said. “In those days nobody went to communion unless a few days earlier you had gone to confession.”
Delphine, for many years, wrote all the names on parish envelopes the week before Christmas. She was treasurer for St. Anne’s Society, belonged to St. Claire’s Mission Circle, was volunteer bookkeeper when the parish was served by Fr. Joseph Fridgen, sang in the choir, worked at church dinners and served during the annual fall festival.
She made personal visits to nursing homes and the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, prior to the onset of COVID 19 in early 2020.
Going above and beyond the call of duty, she joined Sister Mary Peter (now retiree Sister Adela Gross) in painting all the closets in the old OLV convent. Her father and Ben Snyder painted all the walls in the house that formerly stood where the sanctuary of the current church now stands.
Delphine was sacristan for a few years, taking care of candles and the votive stand. She led the Rosary for eight years on Wednesday mornings and several years prior to the Saturday Mass. Delphine gave ongoing financial support to a little boy in Guatemala through the Godchild program.
Members of the parish who are more familiar with Delphine’s life story were amazed to learn that Delphine was only 21 when three kids, her two nephews and niece, were added to the family in Fergus Falls.
These days, while visiting with people over coffee at the Viking Café, Delphine recalls her mother working as a cook seven days a week at Skogmo Café for 30 years, then at the Western Café for 10 years, “bringing leftovers home for us.”
As for all of her volunteerism at OLV, Delphine says this was proudly done “for the greater honor and glory of God.”