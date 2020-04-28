Demolition and cleanup abatement work at the old Mid-Am Dairy site was underway Tuesday along the Otter Tail River.
For the last week, employees of Carleton Companies, Braun Intertec and Blue Earth Environmental have been on site carrying out roughly five different demolition and environmental projects around the 100,000-square foot property.
Small loaders were bringing debris out from sections of the plant, a crusher was in operation and excavators were stockpiling it on site.
Asbestos was a commonly used building material in 1944 when the plant opened and is dangerous to breath. The abatement of the hazardous substance is underway along with the removal of light ballasts and old mercury thermometers.
That materials removed from the plant which are considered to be hazardous will be trucked to dumping sites outside of Otter Tail County, said city engineer, Brian Yavarow Tuesday.
“I think they are doing very satisfactory work,” Yavarow said.
The work being done must not only adhere to contractual obligations to the city of Fergus Falls and the Fergus Falls Port Authority (which purchased the property in 2018), it has to meet standards set by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“To even bid on it they have to be qualified,” said Yavarow, commenting on the three different companies on site.
While some of the plant’s brick and mortar will be crushed and kept onsite for backfill, the remainder will be stockpiled for future use.
The objective is to bring down the 76-year-old building safely. By fall, a portion of the 29-acre site is expected to be ready for river access and trail system along the river. The 11.4 acres within the buffer area are expected to be purchased by the City of Fergus Falls. The second phase of the project is presumed to be a multifamily residential housing complex on 18.3 acres. The ultimate value of the new site to the city will be tax revenue in the neighborhood of $200,000 to $300,0000 annually.
The Fergus Falls dairy plant opened during World War II making powdered milk. Later it produced cheese. The plant closed in 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.