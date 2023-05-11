Members of the Fergus Falls City Council gathered on May 10 for a special session to decide the fate of a THC edible sales license to a downtown business.
Lincoln Vapors LLC, also known as Lincoln Vape has been in business for a few years at 212 1/2 West Lincoln Avenue and has primarily positioned themselves as a place dedicated to helping people quit and stay tobacco free according to their Facebook profile. The store is a typical vape shop selling vapes and various supplies.
Recently, they decided to apply for one of the THC edibles licenses. As written into the city ordinance, a complete background study is performed prior to council approval.
This is where things went a little sideways. In a memorandum to the mayor and city council, chief of public safety, Kile Bergren, explained that their application, dated and submitted to the city on Mar. 16, because of the results of the background check, recommended that the license not be granted.
What the background report contained was extensive and troubling. Both owners Todd Fiechtner and Justin Danberry had extensive criminal records. Fiechtner had two sales of controlled substance convictions in Clay County, with the most recent being in 2011. Danberry was convicted of third degree burglary in 2003 and giving a false name and date of birth to a police officer and a DWI conviction in 2006, with both occurring in Nicollet County.
The manager of of the business, Dustin Severson, had the most conviction however with convictions including criminal vehicular injury resulting in substantial bodily harm in 2000, a domestic assault charge and conviction of disorderly conduct in 2005, violation of a restraining order in 2007 and was charged with violating a restraining order and theft in 2007. All of Severson’s crimes took place in Otter Tail County.
Despite all of the records the men knew they had, they persevered and Danberry explained to council members that they were all in recovery and had new lives now that were much different than how they previously lived and were all now law-abiding citizens running a successful business.
“I agree going off of that for the denial. So I want to be clear that I completely understand why we were denied. If you’re just basing it on that packet without knowing who we are today as opposed to what our track record says we were. I know that for myself I made some mistakes when I was younger and I’ve been paying for those mistakes ever since and I've done the best I could to separate myself from becoming somebody that I didn’t want to be,” explained Danberry.
Danberry went on to say that he is a multiple business owner now with the one in Fergus Falls and two others in Fargo, another vape shop and an agricultural landscaping business. The other men had similar stories about how they had turned their lives around and now live clean and healthy lives and want to continue being law abiding citizens.
Council member Jim Fish commented afterwards that he understood their struggle and admired them for being courageous enough to come before the council and for turning their lives around.
“It’s tough to now have to pay for things after you’ve gotten your lives straightened out. I really think we should give this company a chance and monitor them, if there’s a problem, then we pull it,” said Fish.
Other members like Anthony Hicks echoed Fish’s opinion saying they should be able to at least under some type of probationary period, be able to operate.
Others were not as convinced, as with Brent Thompson, who questioned how they could operate a business that would sell THC edibles with their backgrounds of substance abuse and convictions and felt he could only follow the Bergren’s recommendation of not granting them the license.
Ultimately the appeal was not overturned with a majority vote against by council members Al Kremeier, Scott Rachels, Laura Job, Scott Kvamme and Thompson voting no.