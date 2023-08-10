The North Dakota Public Service Commission (NDPUC) in a unanimous vote on Aug. 4, denied a siting permit for Summit Carbon Solutions .
The project has continually faced opposition from landowners and environmental groups.
According to a release from NDPUC, “The commission denied a siting permit for the Midwest Carbon Express CO2 Pipeline Project. SCS Carbon Transport LLC (Summit Carbon Solutions) had filed an application in Oct. 2022 to construct approximately 320 miles of carbon dioxide pipeline in North Dakota with a proposed route of the pipeline would cross through parts of Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland and Sargent Counties. The CO2 would then be injected into pore space for permanent sequestration.
The commission also notes in the release that, “During several meetings with landowners and intervenors they testified that the project would cause adverse effects on the value of their property and residential development projects. Summit filed a letter from an appraisal company in response to these concerns. However, the filing was not brought forth during any of the public hearings and therefore the commission and intervenors did not have the opportunity to ask questions about the document or question a witness from Summit.”
Summit Carbon Solutions on their behalf released a statement following the vote: “Summit Carbon Solutions has secured 80% of voluntary easements for its pipeline route in North Dakota and continues to negotiate with additional landowners every day. At the same time, the company is responding to the decision of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. Summit Carbon Solutions hears the commission, including concerns with respect to the pipeline location around Bismarck. Summit is looking at plans again and will address those issues in our reconsidered application, including reroutes. The company is determined to get this right for everyone involved. The goal is simple: to work together, understand everyone's concerns, and make sure our project fits well with what North Dakota wants for its future, especially in areas like energy and agriculture.”
Summit Carbon Solutions also states that they have partnered with Minnkota Power Cooperative to have access to their sequestration site, Project Tundra. The company has also acquired nearly 90% of the pore space rights within its own sequestration sites in North Dakota.
NDPUC also states in the release that, “Several landowners testified expressing concerns specific and unique to their properties. Landowners repeatedly testified that they had contacted Summit with requests for reroutes across their properties or other mitigation steps but heard nothing back from the company. The commission felt that Summit has not taken steps to address outstanding legitimate impacts and concerns expressed by landowners or demonstrated why a reroute is not feasible. The commission also requested additional information on a number of issues that came up during the hearings. Summit either did not adequately address these requests or did not tender a witness to answer the questions."
In early 2021, the company announced a partnership with dozens of ethanol plants across the Midwest, including Green Plains Inc., based in Fergus Falls.
The vote by NDPUC puts Summit Carbon Solutions in a very awkward position going forward to say the least as the company is looking for similar authorizations from other states in the projected path including Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, in addition to North Dakota.
They also face resistance from environmental groups such as Clean Up the River Environment (CURE), based out of Montevideo.
The group says that in Minnesota, Summit has an active permit application before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MN PUC) for a segment of its proposed five-state, 2120-mile CO2 pipeline project. This section, currently under review by the MN PUC, would extend from Fergus Falls to the North Dakota border at Breckenridge. CURE legal staff have been involved in the MN PUC permitting process and federal rule making to update safety regulations for these types of pipelines.
“The MN PUC should see this rejection by a sister-state regulator as a ‘red flag’ and not rush to approve a project not supported by sufficient evidence of its value or safety,” said Sarah Mooradian, government relations and policy director for CURE
The pipeline route in this area would originate at the Green Plains ethanol plant to the border with North Dakota. Summit says the route would cover 28.1 miles, with 10.8 miles proposed in Fergus Falls, Carlisle and Orwell Townships and in Wilkin County with the majority of total miles there of 17.3 miles proposed, which would cover Foxhome, Sunnyside and Breckenridge Townships. The pipe would be roughly 4.5 inches in its outside diameter, and be composed of high strength steel.