Donnie Bittner left work at Midwest Tree and Maintenance in Pelican Rapids Tuesday not realizing that fate had chosen him to play the role of a hero.
Bittner was on his way home to Dent at about 5:45 p.m. when he saw smoke billowing from a small shed at a residence on 275th Avenue, approximately 8 miles east of Pelican Rapids.
“That can’t be right,” Bittner thought to himself as he pulled into the farmstead to lend a hand. Finding no one at home, he knew it was up to him.
The structure contained horses, goats, a truck, a boat and other property, according to Bittner.
He was able to get the horses out of the way but he could only hear the goats because of the thick smoke.
Bittner found the fire in some wet hay. Working with only bare hands, he was still able to stomp the fire down.
“The fire wasn’t that big,” Bittner said.
With other firefighters on the way, Bittner went to the rescue of the bleating goats. He left the shed and saw a small door that he realized was actually an entryway for the goats. Getting down on all fours, he crawled back into the shed and located the goats, which had caused the fire by knocking over a heat lamp.
Firefighters from Pelican Rapids, Vergas and Dent descended on the rural residence before Bittner left.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the owners of the property were notified about the fire and the help and heroics Bittner displayed. The structure only sustained minor smoke damage. Bittner suffered no injuries putting out the fire. An Otter Tail County deputy on the scene also noted that the goats escaped harm.
Bittner was matter-of-fact when contacted Wednesday about his role saving the shed and livestock.
“You’ve gotta do that stuff,” Bittner said.
