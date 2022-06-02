Last November, Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) was privileged to announce that the former Hedahl’s site located at 215 N. Tower Rd., would be redeveloped into a large-scale, multi-specialty dental clinic. Dental Specialists of Fergus Falls, LLC broke ground on the $3 million redevelopment this week. This medical/dental center will expand operations for existing orthodontic and pediatric dentistry procedures, while establishing a permanent local oral and maxillofacial surgery clinic and will be open by the end of the year.
The expansion of a multi-specialty clinic in Fergus Falls not only improves access to critical medical and dental services for area residents, but it will also attract long-distance patients to come to our community and subsequently spend dollars that boost our economy. Additionally, the redevelopment of this site will retain at least 10 jobs and create up to 15 higher-paying jobs while significantly growing the tax base. One major tax implication is a $7,800 annual tax contribution (up from $1,200) to the Fergus Falls Public School District, further benefiting the youth and families in Fergus Falls and throughout Otter Tail County.
“Providing state-of-the-art dental specialty care in rural Minnesota comes with many challenges,” says Dr. Jason Swelstad, orthodontist in Fergus Falls. “We are very excited to convert an older, vacant site into a vibrant part of our community. This project puts three frequently utilized dental specialists, under the same roof, to better serve our community.”
Due to the unique circumstances and challenges of redeveloping the former automotive site, including the lack of onsite city utilities, Dr. Swelstad and his partners, Dr. Mike Steinmetz, pediatric dentist, and Dr. Andrew Soderholm, oral surgeon) utilized GFF’s extensive technical assistance services to coordinate the acquisition, financing, and redevelopment of this high-profile site.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “The economic impact of this redevelopment is far-reaching. From blight removal to high-paying job creation, and a significant increase to the tax base, this project exemplifies the significant effect public-private partnerships can make on community economic development.”
