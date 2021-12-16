Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to civil rights charges related to the death of George Floyd. In a separate federal case, Chauvin also pleaded guilty in depriving the rights of a 14-year-old in Minneapolis in 2017, kneeling on the back and neck of a handcuffed, nonresisting teenager.
In the plea agreement, Chauvin faces a sentence of between 20 and 25 years in prison. Prosecutors requested that he be sentenced to 25 years in prison to be served concurrently with his current 22 1/2 year sentence on state murder charges. This coming nearly 18 months after the former officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck.
In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death. Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years, and then will be eligible for supervised release for the remaining 7 1/2 years.
He had pleaded not guilty in September to two federal indictments related to his policing, but Wednesday he admitted guilt. A date for his sentencing has not been determined. Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.
