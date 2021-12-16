Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to civil rights charges related to the death of George Floyd. In a separate federal case, Chauvin also pleaded guilty in depriving the rights of a 14-year-old in Minneapolis in 2017, kneeling on the back and neck of a handcuffed, nonresisting teenager. 

In the plea agreement, Chauvin faces a sentence of between 20 and 25 years in prison. Prosecutors requested that he be sentenced to 25 years in prison to be served concurrently with his current 22 1/2 year sentence on state murder charges. This coming nearly 18 months after the former officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death. Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years, and then will be eligible for supervised release for the remaining 7 1/2 years. 

He had pleaded not guilty in September to two federal indictments related to his policing, but Wednesday he admitted guilt. A date for his sentencing has not been determined. Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?