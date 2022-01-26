Hi my name is Olivia King and I am a senior at Fergus Falls High School. I am doing two internships this semester through work-based learning. The first half of my week is spent at Calla Lily Designs with Jamie Wallace. While there, I work on picking samples, learning about computer softwares and working with clients. My favorite part of this internship is traveling to different worksites to see the progress. Working with Jamie has given me a really good idea of what the career entails because she works hard to make sure that I get to experience all aspects of the job.
The second half of my week is spent at the Bric. While there, I mostly work on updating displays where I get to create some super fun arrangements. My favorite part about this internship is being able to use my creativity while also learning new things about design.
I decided to do an internship through work-based learning because I love doing hands-on work and being able to learn in a real life environment. I also wanted to explore a couple different career options, so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to do so.
I would highly encourage other students to take advantage of this program. Not only does it look great on future applications, but you also learn so many things that will prepare you for a successful career. I’ve had many adults ask me about the program, and say that they wish they had the opportunity to take this class in high school. It is a great addition in recent years, and I think all students should take advantage of this opportunity. My future plans are to attend NDSU after graduating high school and major in interior design. I chose NDSU because they have an excellent design program. All in all, this program is a great experience and I recommend everyone take part in this.
