Whether sitting on a beautiful beach or strolling down a picture postcard main street is your idea of paradise, the reality is -- it’s right in our backyard.
The Pelican Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to revamp what travelers to the Pelican Rapids area will see and experience on their website, as well as a new dedicated traveler information line.
The chamber is looking to promote destinations as well as events coming up, says chamber president Joe Clauson.
Some of the events that Clauson highlighted (in July) include the Pelican Fest on Jul. 7-9 with a big parade, cars in the park, bean bag tournament and a bunch of other events. Art in the Park is slated for Jul. 23.
“This spring we did our Showcase Pelican Rapids, which was like our own mini-trade show. Which is fabulous, considering there hadn’t been one done we estimated for about 12 years. So that’s something that we brought back,” said Clauson.
One of the other things Clauson said they are emphasizing is Maplewood State Park, only ten miles from downtown Pelican Rapids, which has always been a historic draw.
The small town spirit is also transformed every year at Christmas.
“We’re still one of the only cities around that does a lighted horse parade as part of our small town Christmas,” said Clauson.
Clauson mentioned the dam has been removed and a new footbridge has been installed with a rock rapids where the dam was.
“That’s been a fairly significant thing in Pelican Rapids. It’s been there since the turn of the century. The first dam was built in the 1870’s I think, that was rebuilt in 1910 and then it was reconstructed again in 1995 and at this point they’ve removed it.
Pelican Pete however, has been on a hiatus.
Clauson said they moved him out after the dam was taken out and he is currently being repaired.
“In July, Pete will be moved back sometime. He will get refinished and updated. So I think it’s going to be the new look and how Pelican Rapids is improving,” stated Clauson.
He also said what they’re doing is updating and deciding how they’re going to look in the future.
To inquire about events or destinations in the Pelican Rapids area, contact the new Tourism Information Center at 218-863-1221. See the revamped website at pelicanrapidschamber.com.
