As spring begins, so does road construction season. A few long-planned and anticipated roadway projects will soon be underway in Otter Tail County (OTC).
The bridge on CSAH 35 over the Otter Tail River, 1.3 miles north of the intersection of what is commonly known by the name West Lost Lake bridge, and CSAH 1 near the west side of West Lost Lake closed on Mar. 14. The closure is expected to last until mid-July. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced.
The County Highway 41 bridge at Star Lake, near Dent, is set to be rebuilt beginning Apr. 4. The bridge was set on fire in September 2020. The bridge will be closed for the duration of construction and the public is asked to use the traffic detour.
The new bridge at Star Lake will be made of concrete, unlike the older bridge which was made of timbers. Officials say it will be built to current standards — the bridge will be wider, roughly about 49 feet, and will include a walkway on each side.
No weight restrictions will be necessary for the new bridges. The initial estimated cost for the County Highway 41 bridge is $990,000 with an anticipated state contribution of $340,000.
“Having to replace this bridge is unfortunate for our community,” said assistant county engineer, Matt Yavarow. “This is a well-traveled route for vehicles and watercraft. We ask for patience and to avoid the channel crossing when workers are present.”
Another bridge project includes CSAH 75, Bridge L0923 over Mill Creek, northeast of Bluffton.
In addition, resurfacing for several roadways are scheduled as follows:
- CSAH 5 from TH 210 in Clitherall to CSAH 16.
- CSAH 8 from CSAH 80 in Perham to CSAH 53.
- CSAH 58 from CSAH 67 North of New York Mills to CSAH 19.
- CSAH 67 from CSAH 65 in Henning to TH 210.
- CSAH 67 from CSAH 50 North of Henning to CSAH 54.
There are some roadways that will require complete reconstruction this year as well, and include:
- CSAH 35 from the North City Limits of Underwood to CSAH 18.
- CSAH 34 from CSAH 35 to US TH 10 west of Perham.
- CSAH 46 in Parkers Prairie.
- CSAH 92 in Wadena near the new Tri-County Health Facility.
- CSAH 95 in Parkers Prairie.
Seal coating will take place on these roadways:
- CSAH 12 from Cedar Street in Dalton to CSAH 35.
- CSAH 27 from 0.5 mile North of Fergus Falls to CSAH 10.
- CSAH 31 from CSAH 4 to TH 59 Northeast of Pelican Rapids.
- CSAH 35 from CSAH 82 in Dalton to the North City Limits.
- CSAH 35 from CSAH 41 to TH 108 in Dent.
- CSAH 55 from CSAH 16 to TH 108 in Ottertail.
The highway department says area residents and motorists can now subscribe to the county’s road webpage for weekly updates on road construction and maintenance projects at ottertailcountymn.us/county-road-conditions/ and can follow OTC on Facebook for weekly updates every Sunday evening.