ALEXANDRIA — An early morning fire swept through a portion of downtown Alexandria as four businesses and more than a dozen people were displaced Tuesday.
According to a press release from city of Alexandria, firefighters and first responders from Alexandria, Garfield, Long Prairie, Carlos and Forada, along with first responders are responded to a multiple alarm fire in downtown Alexandria. The fire began early this morning and displaced more than a dozen residents who are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Approximately 120 Firefighters are working on the scene.
The fire is believed to have originated near Raapers Eatery and Ale on the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. Other businesses affected by the blaze were RM Tattoo, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings. All are a total loss.
Officials also shut down seven blocks of Highway 29 while firefighters worked to contain the fire. According to a release by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the area will remain closed until further notice and the cleanup is complete. All traffic is being rerouted on local roads.
“Today, the community of Alexandria experienced a devastating fire that has resulted in the loss of businesses, homes, and parts of our city’s cherished history,” Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen said in a press release. “While we mourn these losses, I thank god knowing that nobody was killed in this tragedy. I want to extend a thank you to the first responders for their quick and tireless work and will keep them in my thoughts as they continue to bring the fire under control.”
Sen. Torrey Westrom also shared his sentiments in a release.
“The news of the tragic downtown fire in Alexandria spread throughout the Capitol today and was on many of our minds,” Westrom said. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our firefighters and first responders, no one was injured, and we’re all so thankful for that. A big thanks also to all the people, organizations, churches and others that have stepped to help out a friend or neighbor! No doubt the fire has caused a great loss for the small businesses, tenants, and so many in the city. It has impacted personal lives, families, and employment. In the spirit of selflessness, the community has once again rallied together, providing support for the firefighters, displaced citizens, and others affected. I’m proud to represent part of a city that has such resolve and kindheartedness in the face of a disaster like this. Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers that their needs will be met in the days ahead!”
According to reports, those displaced by the fire are being provided food and shelter by the Red Cross. There were no injuries reported in the blaze and officials will continue to provide security through the night as residents from nearby buildings retrieve belongings or determine if their units are habitable.
