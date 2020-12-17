Otter Tail County Commissioners Doug Huebsch and John Lindquist were honored at the final board meeting of 2020. Both commissioners retired after having served on the board for 12 years. The newly elected commissioners will be sworn in Jan. 5, 2021.
A virtual celebration was held Dec. 15 to say farewell to the retiring commissioners. Employees thanked the commissioners for their public service and wished them well. “Your advocacy for youth is commendable,” said probation director, Michael Schommer. “You have taken strides to benefit youth and families for the long run. Thank you for your service.”
Huebsch, District 1 commissioner, served as a representative on a range of boards, committees and advisory groups, including: Community Development Agency, Community Health board, Otter Tail Lakes Country Association (OTLCA) and Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority (PLMSWA) boards. He was recently awarded the Recycling Association of Minnesota’s Public Service Award for his work as a member of the PLMSWA board.
“Doug has devoted the past 12 years to serving the public, his devotion to civic mindedness has always been informed by a philosophy of serving constituents’ needs and immediate concerns,” said former county administrator, John Dinsmore. “Although keenly aware of how county government affects people broadly, Doug never lost sight of the importance of representing and serving the individual needs of the people who lived in his district.” Dan Bucholz will serve as commissioner for District 1 beginning in January 2021.
Lindquist, affectionately known as the board’s “waterboy,” was recognized for his devotion to conservation efforts, effective management of natural resources, and regard for the importance of water stewardship. Lindquist’s leadership implemented numerous technology innovations to streamline county government operations, and supported investments to enhance the management and improvement of water quality in our county’s lakes and streams.
“While John has devoted the past 12 years to serving the public, his humility and gentle demeanor has always been informed by a philosophy of serving constituents’ needs and immediate concerns,” stated Nicole Hansen, county administrator. “We express our utmost gratitude and appreciation for his many years of dedicated public service to the residents of Otter Tail County and the state of Minnesota.” Kurt Mortenson will serve as the new District 3 commissioner.
Otter Tail County Board of Commissioner meetings may be viewed via livestream by visiting ottertailcountymn.us/board-of-commissioners. Visitors can also subscribe to county board agendas and minutes at this site.
