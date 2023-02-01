SENTENCED

Curtis Allen Doll, 42, Dickinson.

 Submitted - Courtesy of the Otter Tail County Detention Center

A Dickinson man was sentenced in Otter Tail County District Court on Feb. 1, after being found guilty of felony fleeing charge, in addition driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a restricted driver's license from a previous conviction on Jan. 18.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?