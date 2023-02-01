A Dickinson man was sentenced in Otter Tail County District Court on Feb. 1, after being found guilty of felony fleeing charge, in addition driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a restricted driver's license from a previous conviction on Jan. 18.
Curtis Allen Doll, 42, was arrested at the Rothsay Truck Stop on Apr. 18, 2021 following a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to court records, Otter Tail County Dispatch informed sheriff’s deputies of a vehicle pursuit that had originated in South Dakota and was approaching the southern border of Otter Tail County near County Highway 1 and County Highway 26.
A deputy observed the pursuit approaching with Doll’s vehicle turning onto I-94 from County Highway 1 while being pursued by other multiple law enforcement vehicles. The vehicle had been partially struck by stop sticks. The pursuit was terminated when the vehicle turned onto I-94.
Court records further indicated that Doll’s vehicle was later found disabled in a ditch near exit 37. An officer with the Wheaton Police Department stated to Deputy Sprout that he had observed a male flee from the vehicle, ordered him to stop, but was unable to catch him. The officer told the Otter Tail County deputy that he recognized Doll and also stated that Doll had a restriction on his driver’s license prohibiting any use or possession of alcohol.
At approximately 6 a.m., Wilkin County Dispatch informed Otter Tail County Dispatch that Doll was at the Rothsay Truck Stop and smelled heavily of alcohol. Doll had told employees he had lost his cellphone, wallet, vehicle and was requesting a phone book to find a ride.
Shortly afterwards, a deputy arrived at the truck stop and took Doll into custody.
Doll admitted to law enforcement he had been consuming alcohol in South Dakota at the Lake Traverse resort, but did not remember what had happened and did not know how he ended up in Rothsay. Doll then denied he was driving and insisted he had received a ride from a friend. Doll stated the last time he had consumed alcohol was the previous evening and he denied consuming any alcohol recently. However, the deputy observed that Doll was clearly impaired. Another deputy had Doll perform field sobriety tests where he exhibited further evidence of impairment.
The jury in his trial convicted Doll on the fleeing charges, as well as the third degree DWI and driving with a restricted driver's license.
Doll was sentenced to 60 days in jail to be served at the Otter Tail County Detention Center with credit for time served of 24 days. Doll will also serve four years of supervised probation.
Doll was previously convicted on DWI charges in March of 2017 in Alaska.
