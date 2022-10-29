The Lake Region Arts Gallery Committee juried the current exhibition at the Lake Region Arts Council main gallery titled, “Off-the-Wall.” This show will run until Dec. 23 and will feature 15 exhibiting artists from the LRAC’s nine county region with 21 pieces of unique 3D and 4D artwork. A public reception will be held Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with artist talks starting at 6 p.m. There will be refreshments and appetizers provided with an opportunity to meet the artists and mingle with the local art community. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the LRAC, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
“Off-the-Wall is an exhibition that explores art that is 3D and 4D, exploring dimensional mediums and multiple techniques of creating art such as sculpture, woodturning, ceramics, glass, fiber work, quillwork and mixed media – anything that doesn’t hang on the wall,” says Naomi Schliesman, LRAC Gallery Curator. “LRAC is thrilled to have the gallery open to the public with this multi-media juried exhibition on display and to have the opportunity to work with these extremely talented artists! You don’t want to miss this exhibition and the opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about them on Nov. 15!”
The exhibit’s featured artists are Rick Kagigebi of Lac Courte Oreille, Penny Kagigebi of White Earth Ojibwe, Mary Jo Wentz of Battle Lake, Vicky Radel of Norcross, Jarod Marrow of Fergus Falls, Phyllis Joos of Hancock, Judy Christoffersen of Dent, Kae Homeman of Erhard, Cathy Oehler of Detroit Lakes, Kristi Kruder of Battle Lake, Dar Eckert of Fergus Falls, Timothy Cassidy of New York Mills, Mary Williams of Clitherall, Brian Christensen of Fergus Falls and Carl Zachmann of Fergus Falls.
The gallery hours are Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and closed Friday through Sunday. Gallery location: 133 South Mill St., Fergus Falls.
Attendees are encouraged to email or call before visiting the gallery to ensure that the gallery is open that day. Information can be gained through the LRAC office (toll free in MN) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780 or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org
The Lake Region Arts Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to encourage and support the vitality of the arts. The LRAC accomplishes this through providing grants to community organizations and individual artists in the region and providing a monthly ArtsNews letter, workshops and technical assistance. LRAC serves the counties of: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin Counties in west central Minnesota.
