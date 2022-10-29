A different perspective

LRAC's "Off the Wall" exhibit will explore art exhibiting unique dimensional and technical aspects and is running through Dec. 23. 

 Submitted

The Lake Region Arts Gallery Committee juried the current exhibition at the Lake Region Arts Council main gallery titled, “Off-the-Wall.” This show will run until Dec. 23 and will feature 15 exhibiting artists from the LRAC’s nine county region with 21 pieces of unique 3D and 4D artwork. A public reception will be held Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with artist talks starting at 6 p.m. There will be refreshments and appetizers provided with an opportunity to meet the artists and mingle with the local art community. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the LRAC, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?