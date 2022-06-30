With the Minnesota historic structure rehabilitation tax credit expiring the implications for Fergus Falls could be disastrous and staggering.
According to the RevitalizeMN coalition in a release on June 30: after a 1-year extension in 2021 and inclusion in the 2022 tax omnibus bill with no sunset clause, the historic tax credit will no longer be available to Minnesota communities.
The coalition’s spokesperson, Brian Stephenson, decried the legislature’s adjournment with a record surplus left unallocated and “without addressing many pressing needs of the state.”
Stephenson added that in addition, since adjournment, no consensus has been reached and Gov. Tim Walz has not called a special session in time to prevent the tax credit from expiring, despite overwhelming support in communities across the state and in the legislature itself.
Otter Tail County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Scheulke said his initial reaction is that it is short-sighted.
“The tax credit has been utilized a number of times over the years for the benefit of projects on historic structures. It could definitely impact economic development. At a time when we just need that economic driver, economic engine. It’s no longer available as an incentive for owners of (historic) properties. I hope it is resolved. I hope it is temporary and that future legislatures will be able to resolve this,” said Schuelke.
Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer echoed Schuelke’s comments.
“It is extremely frustrating. There’s a lot of projects that won’t happen, not to mention the jobs because they simply failed to do their work. They used to have compromises in St. Paul and come up with bills that weren’t perfect, but fit Minnesota, but now every year it's a struggle just to get their work done. It’s just frustrating,” stated Schierer.
Some current and future projects may be in jeopardy.
“Locally we need those historic tax credits for several projects, as well as future projects. I just can’t see any viable proposal coming forward on the RTC (Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center), for example, without the historic tax credits. Especially in the climate that we’re in,” added Schierer.
Schierer went on to say that a good example of the tax credit was the Red River Mill in Fergus Falls. They were depending on the credits, with the whole impetus of the project originating with those tax credits being available.
Most of these projects would be too expensive without that assistance, as well as creating jobs and making them viable projects.
RevitalizeMN states that in 2010, advocates for historic preservation joined advocates for jobs and economic development during the Great Recession to pass the historic tax credit for a five-year term. It was extended in 2013 into 2021, with an additional one-year extension during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 11 years, the historic tax credit created over 28,000 jobs for Minnesotans and generated more than $5 billion for the state’s economy while saving over 170 historic properties. The return on investment for this program speaks for itself: for every $1 invested in the credit by the state of Minnesota, nearly $10 was returned in economic development.