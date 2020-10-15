In the midst of a pandemic and with cold and flu season looming, a little extra protection can go a long way to provide peace of mind in keeping your staff and your customers healthy. Enter Erin and Randy Halvorson, owners of Lake Shore Services, a local landscaping company. After learning about the impact of the disinfection process to eliminate COVID-19 and cold and flu viruses actively for 90 days, they decided to take action, bringing the process to Fergus Falls and surrounding areas by forming a new business, Protection Pros.
“Protection Pros use electrostatic disinfection to apply a one-of-a-kind, continuously disinfecting solution,” Erin shared. “Electrostatic disinfection is the process of spraying an electrostatically charged mist onto surfaces and objects. Electrostatic spray uses a specialized solution that is combined with air and atomized by an electrode inside the sprayer. It coats surfaces, covers 100% of treated surfaces in seconds, and dries in minutes.” The solution used by Protection Pros is EPA approved, food safe, and pet safe. The biostatic agent protects porous and nonporous surfaces for up to 90 days and is the only EPA-approved solution available to actively kill coronavirus for up to 90 days. The solution is also effective in eliminating mold and continuously killing viruses and bacteria responsible for the common cold and influenza. There has been much success with this disinfecting process in other parts of the country more heavily affected by COVID-19, such as New Jersey, so the Halvorsons decided to introduce the process to area businesses in an effort to stop the spread of illnesses.
Halvorson shared the step-by-step process used by Protection Pros in order to provide a detailed look into their services:
• Initial contact with client.
• Schedule a free estimate.
• A Protection Pros representative will go to the site and take some measurements to determine square footage and assess touch points. A representative will answer any questions and walk customers through the process that will be used for your disinfecting treatments.
• Protection Pros will compose an estimate and email it to clients for review.
• Once an agreement has been reached, Protection Pros will work with clients to determine a schedule for their treatments.
• Protection Pros employees will go to the site and complete the disinfection process and place decals in key locations to let staff and patrons know that they are protected for up to 90 days with continuous disinfection.
• Employees for Protection Pros have passed a background check prior to employment and will arrive in a company vehicle, wearing a photo badge and company shirt. They will use electrostatic sprayers to treat every surface with a solution that will continuously disinfect for up to 90 days.
• The site will be ready once the solution is dry, which is usually within 10 minutes or less following application. Application time depends on the size of your site, as well as touchpoints that need to be treated. Expect most facilities under 50,000 square feet to take less than an hour to treat. The solution is food, pet and people safe, but clients are asked that no food is left out, no pets are on site, and no people are present in the areas being treated. A checklist will be provided for completion prior to arrival.
• A 30-day follow-up bacteria test will be conducted to ensure that the treatment is effective, and results will be sent via email.
In addition, educational materials are available and surface testing specific to COVID-19 is available.
Protection Pros will primarily operate outside of normal business hours, between the hours of 5 p.m-12 a.m., in a 40-mile radius of Fergus Falls.
To learn more about Protection Pros visit their Facebook page at fb.me/ppdsmn or at their website: protectionprosmn.com.
To learn more about the Halvorson’s other business, Lake Shore Services, visit their website lakeshoreservicesmn.com or navigate to their Facebook page at facebook.com/LakeShoreServices.
