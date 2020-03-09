Superintendent Jeff Drake assured the District 544 School Board Monday information regarding the dangerous coronavirus is currently being disseminated to staff members, students and parents.
“We are getting weekly updates from the MDE (Minnesota Department of Education) who is working with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the state health office,” Drake said. “Essentially right now we have two cases in Minnesota that I’m aware of, both down in the metro. They are not advising any cancellation of activities at this point. They have assured us that no school district will be islands, having to make decisions on their own.”
Drake said there are presently three main points which the MDE is stressing - stay home if you are feeling sick, cover your cough with hand, arm or napkin and wash your hands and nails thoroughly with soap and water.
Drake said he would also be meeting with the custodial staff and asking them to pay special attention to door handles and other places where students and adults would be placing their hands. He did not rule out the possibility that in time the virus could find its way into Otter Tail County.
Drake also said that letters have gone out to students, parents and staff updating them on measures being taken.
A one-year expulsion of a middle school student was unanimously approved by the board after a closed session.
During the closed meeting, which included an endorsement by middle school assistant principal, Jon Steinbrenner, private educational data related to the student’s potential expulsion was reviewed by the board.
In other items of new business, the board gave approval to:
• A resolution the school is compliant meeting the needs of American-Indian students.
• A revision of the 2019-20 district calendar due to a snow day Feb. 12. The last student contact day was moved to May 29 with a three-hour student early out.
• The 2020-21 school district calendar.
• The 2021 district’s achievement and integration budget and the integration plan with Pelican Rapids and Underwood from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023.
• The first reading of FY21, the school’s upcoming financial budget.
Approval was also given to general consent items including:
• The certified staff hire of Hannah Herzog as a long-term elementary substitute teacher.
• The certified staff resignation of McKinley kindergarten teacher Amy Glade (effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year).
• The support staff hire of Heather Johnston as noon supervisor at Kennedy.
• The resignation of head boys’ soccer coach Steven Ness.
• An intent to negotiate request from the Fergus Falls Cafeteria Association.
The school board’s next meeting is set for Monday, March 23, at 5:15 p.m. in the Otter community room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.