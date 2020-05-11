The Fergus Falls school board accepted the certified staff resignation of David Rund at their Monday meeting in the Kennedy Secondary School media center.
Rund has served as sixth-grade teacher at Kennedy Secondary School. His resignation was effective May 8.
Rund was a 1984 graduate of Ada High School. Before coming to Fergus Falls, he taught fourth grade and coached in Pelican Rapids.
Rund took the 2008 Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in the school’s history and was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year.
Rund also coached the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team.
Superintendent Jeff Drake told the board the McKinley, Adams and Cleveland schools are planning graduation parades from 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 28. The Area Learning Center will hold a virtual graduation ceremony May 28. Kennedy’s virtual graduation exercises are set for 7:30 p.m. May 29 with a fireworks show to follow at dusk at the Otter Tail County Fairgrounds.
Drake also told the board the administration expects $300,000 in federal dollars to offset the cost of Chromebooks purchased earlier this spring to facilitate distance learning.
Board Chairman Matthew Lemke informed the board that the Minnesota State High School League plans to hold a boys’ volleyball season beginning in the spring of 2022. The MSHSL also plans to add one additional gymnastics meet to its winter schedule.
Under the heading of new business the board:
Set the regular meal rates for FY21 to $2.65 per lunch for grades K-5 and $2.80 per lunch for grades 6-12 in accordance with the federal paid lunch calculation; and $1.25 for breakfast.
Approved KSS tennis courts and KSS parking lot sealcoating bid from Asphalt Preservation in the amount of $129,706 to rebuild the Kennedy Secondary tennis court, the playground fence at Cleveland Elementary School and sealcoat the KSS parking lots.
Passed revisions to current school board policies covering: No. 414 - mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse; No. 419 - tobacco-free environment; possession and use of tobacco, tobacco-related devices and electronic delivery devices; No. 516 - student medication; No. 532 - use of peace officers and crisis teams to remove students with IEPs; No. 703 - annual audit; No. 721 - uniform grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources; No. 802 - Disposition of Obsolete equipment and material.
Held the first reading of new policy No. 713 - student activity accounts.
Held a closed session permitted by Minnesota Statute §13D.03 to discuss negotiation strategies related to the district’s negotiations with the Minnesota School Employees Association custodial/secretarial personnel.
