Fergus Falls Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake released enrollment figures from all six educational arms of District 544 Monday which reflect an increase of 211 students over the 2019-20 school year.
Between Cleveland, Adams and McKinley elementary schools, Kennedy Secondary, the Area Learning Center (ALC) and iQ Academy, there are 3,158 students receiving instruction as the 2020-21 school year gets underway.
While brick and mortar numbers in the district elementary and secondary classes fell by 106, from 2,421 to 2,315, iQ Academy numbers shot up from 444 to 774. The online iQ Academy program provides instruction to students all over the state.
The most significant drop in any Fergus Falls class was in the fourth grade which boasted 195 students last year but stands at only 144 students this year.
Counting Kennedy’s 149 12th-graders along with ALC’s 28 upperclassmen and iQ Academy’s 65, the senior class stands at 242 this year, just one short of last year’s 243.
Retired district business manager Mark Masten gave an update on the Lincoln School project, a facility purchased by the district in 2019 which will house Early Childhood Family Education classes along with the Children’s Corner.
According to Masten, the renovation project is well underway. Contractors are presently working on putting more light into the building with skylights.
“In terms of the project’s schedule, it is about two weeks behind but from what I can tell the sheet rockers might make some of that time up. So we are looking at the end of December right now for the turnover of the building to the school district,” Masten said.
Masten said the tennis court resurfacing project hit a snag and the district is in the process of finding another vendor.
Masten is also pursuing work on the “chiller” which provides air conditioning and ice making at the arena. He told the board that a person familiar with absorber chillers will be in Fergus Falls on Tuesday to help with the problem.
“We think it is a startup problem, we just don’t know how to get this device started up,” Masten told the board.
Board Chairman Jeff Lemke told the board the Minnesota State High School League will be increasing membership dues and fees.
Lemke pointed out that about 75% of the MSHSL’s funds come from broadcast fees, ticket sales and sponsorships at the state tournaments. The MSHSL’s budget is normally $9.1 million but they have reduced that to $5 million this year.
Lemke told the board the MSHSL is increasing the district’s activity fee registration total, put in a November membership fee for COVID-19 and a February membership fee for COVID-19. Both will be $3,500. Last year the district paid the MSHSL $3,150 total. The total fee now will be $13,153 - an increase of more than 300%.
“No one is excited about the increase nor did they get the increase until after budgeting. It would have been nice to have this before we set our budgets,” Lemke said.
The board passed resolutions on three consent agenda items: a revision of School Board Policy 522 - Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination, a 2020-21 contract for service with Lakes Country Service Cooperative for secondary vocational services, acknowledged a donation to the Otter Angel account by Jaime and Joel Anderson and thanked Joyce Perez for 10 years of service to the district as an accompanist and substitute teacher.
Certified staff hires
Jessica Hexum, middle school math teacher/long-term substitute @ KSS: effective 8/31/20-10/9/2020
Mariah Monke, middle school math teacher/long-term substitute @ iQ: effective 8/31/20-10/2/2020
Melissa Aanerud, social studies teacher @ KSS - FTE increase of .1667 FTE (total 1 FTE); effective 8/31/2020
Jennifer Jensen, science teacher/long term substitute @ KSS - .9508 FTE; effective 8/31/2020-6/3/2021
Terri Aho, Title 1 teacher @ CL; FTE increase of .3860 FTE (1 FTE total); effective 9/8/2020
Payton Skonseng, language arts teacher @ KSS; FTE increase of .3333 FTE (1 FTE total); effective 8/31/2020
Certified staff overload contracts
Ethan Soland, social studies teacher - .1667 FTE for the 2020-21 school year
Michelle Danielson, music teacher - .0714 FTE for the 2020-21 school year
Kaele Peterson, music teacher - .0114 FTE: effective 9/14/2020-10/14/2020
Support staff hires
Jasmine Rocholl, Title 1 Paraprofessional @ Adams; effective 9/3/2020
Liz Niblock, secretary/long term substitute @ KSS; effective 8/24/20-9/24/2020
Debra Geis, student support aide @ McKinley; effective 9/3/2020
DeAnn Preston, student support aide @ McKinley; effective 9/9/2020
Amy Walter, student support aide @ Adams; effective 9/3/2020
Danielle Ross, student support aide @ Cleveland; effective 9/16/2020
Wendy Fogard, para educator long-term substitute @ ALC: effective 9/8/20-10/9/2020
Kenneth Kunz, part-time custodian @ REC; effective 9/4/2020
Sara Schelhaas, special ed paraprofessional @ KSS; effective 9/14/2020
Dani Zarbok, special ed paraprofessional (4 days/week) @ Heritage; effective 9/14/2020
Carrie Ames, special ed paraprofessional (4 days/week) @ Heritage; effective 9/14/2020
Stuart Klovstad, noon hour supervisor @ Cleveland; effective 9/14/20
Leo Segura, noon hour supervisor @ KSS; effective 9/8/2020
Support staff resignations
Lisa Runningen, noon hour supervisor; effective 8/25/2020
Jennifer Jensen, Title 1 Para; effective 8/26/2020
Tara Nadgwick, ECFE aide; effective 8/28/2020
Taylor Samuelson, special education paraprofessional - 8/28/2020
Karen Harper, noon hour supervisor @ Cleveland; effective 9/1/2020
Joyce Haus, noon hour supervisor @ Adams; effective 9/1/2020
Heather Johnston, noon hour supervisor @ KSS; effective 9/14/2020
