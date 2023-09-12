Old days

District 56 school, front, left to right, Ray Munson, Dick Munson, Paula Stock, Bruce Ewert, Mark Stock and David Stock. Back, left to right, teacher Dorothy Bergerud, Byron Stock, Wayne Stock, Kathy Jorgenson, Mary Stock, Norma Stock, Dennis Ewert, Diane Stock and Linda Jorgenson.

 Submitted

The Stock families had several social outlets in Western Township southwest of Fergus Falls, mainly the District 56 school that housed first through eighth grades.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?