The Fergus Falls Public Library now has sports equipment and yard games available for checkout after recently adding croquet, a bocce ball set, tennis rackets, pickleball paddles as well as the required balls to play the games.
“The ability to check out equipment from the library allows people to try an activity before investing in equipment. For some, the likelihood that they will only engage in an activity, such as croquet, a couple of times a year makes checking out the game more appealing than purchasing a set that then needs to be in storage most of the year,” said library director Gail Hedstrom. “The city of Fergus Falls has beautiful parks and tennis courts, the library wants to help provide the equipment to use in these settings.”
After seeing a social-media post from the library about the availability of tennis rackets and requesting donations of child-sized tennis rackets Cassandra and Dan Lipson decided to get involved. Cassandra said, “Patrick, their son, started playing tennis last year and loves it.
“When we saw a social-media post asking for donations of children’s tennis rackets, we wanted to help because it would be a great way to get more kids interested in tennis,” Cassandra said.
Spurred by the library’s request and their son Patrick’s new found love of tennis Cassandra decided to write a Thrivent Action Team grant to purchase additional rackets and balls for the library. Using the funds, the Lipsons donated two rackets for 5- to 6-year-olds, two rackets for 9- to 10-year-olds, additional tennis balls, and eight pickleball paddles and balls.
“Pickleball is also a great family activity, we tried once and would like to play again,” said Cassandra.
Pickleball’s popularity is growing among people of all ages curious about the game and now with the donated equipment library guests will be able to give it a try.
“Being able to use our (Thrivent) Action Team dollars to give back to the community is awesome,” stated Cassandra.
“We are grateful that the Lipson family saw this need and took action to help. Their generosity added substantially to the collection of sports equipment available for checkout at the library and will benefit the community,” Hedstrom said.
