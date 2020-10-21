Hunters in the 213 and 273 kill blocks are being asked this year to voluntarily submit samples of their deer for CWD testing. One case of CWD was detected late in 2019 at a deer farm in Douglas County prompting the Department of Natural Resources to set up a Surveillance Area.
One of the most accommodating drop-off stations for Otter Tail County hunters shooting deer in 213 and 273 could be the DNR sample station set up at the Lake Christina public access. The access is located 2.3 miles southeast of Ashby near the junction of County Highway 82 and County Road 57. Sample stations are also located at West Central Skulls in Elbow Lake and Natural Images Taxidermy near Dalton.
Fergus Falls DNR Area Wildlife Manager Mike Oehler strongly urges deer hunters in the 213 and 273 permit areas to turn in samples. Oehler said the only reason the sampling is voluntary instead of mandatory is because of COVID-19 and the threat to public health which it poses.
“We’re seeing a poor return from the voluntary drop-off,” Oehler said Wednesday afternoon.
Unless sampling numbers improve Oehler warned the three-year CWD sample program for 213 and 273 hunters could be extended to a four-year program.
CWD sampling is voluntary for all deer 1 year of age or older harvested in this CWD surveillance area.
Hunters can provide samples at CWD sampling stations starting Oct. 15 until the goal is reached. (When this goal is met, the self-service sampling stations will be removed and a sign will be posted in their place.) Alternately, hunters may bring their deer to the listed vendors below during any season, after making an appointment with them.
This area uses a risk-based surveillance method that assigns a number of points to a deer based on its age/sex as it relates to value for disease detection, and each DPA has a separate point goal (DPA 213: 862 points; DPA 273: 385 points).
The DNR highly encourages hunters to help by providing the head of any harvested adult deer (1 year or older) at a self-service sampling station during all hunting seasons.
Due to uncertainty of COVID-19, station locations could change in each area. Visit this page to see current sampling station locations.
You will need to provide the township, range and section of your harvest location. Maps are provided at each station, but hunters are encouraged to have this information for their location of harvest prior to arriving.
The time it takes to receive CWD test results will vary depending on the number of samples collected. Process your deer as you normally would. Keep processed deer separate and identifiable until test results are received.
Test results for all deer that are sampled will be available online at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck.
CWD Sampling Stations
Starting Oct. 15 until the goal is reached, all locations have self-service sampling stations available 24/7. Look for an orange "CWD Sampling Station" sign and black barrel.
City
Station Location
Station Address
Alexandria
Bear Paw Taxidermy
4758 State Highway 29 N.
Alexandria, MN 56308
Eagle Bend
Shirley’s Gas and Grocery
411 U.S. Hwy 71
Eagle Bend, MN 56466
Elbow Lake
West Central Skulls
618 Eighth Ave. SE
Elbow Lake, MN 56531
Glenwood
Cenex
330 County Road 21 S.
Glenwood, MN 56334
Knsington
Crossroads Convenience Store
11 Railway St.
Kensington, MN, 56343
Long Prairie
Long Prairie Fleet Supply
940 Commerce Road
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Osakis
Head of Lakes Resort
15080 Gardenia Drive
Osakis, MN 56360
Osakis
Lake Osakis South Public Access
Central Avenue and Lake Street
Osakis, MN 56360
Sauk Centre
Big Sauk Lake Highway 71 Public Access
East side of Highway 71, 1 mile north of Sauk Centre
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Starbuck
Cenex
705 E. 7th St.
Starbuck, MN 56381
Villard
Cenex
600 Washington Ave.
Villard, MN 56385
Taxidermist and meat processor information for sampling
The following taxidermists and meat processors will take samples throughout the season. Please contact them ahead of time to schedule an appointment or make sure they are available.
BUSINESS/TAXIDERMIST
ADDRESS
CITY
ZIP
PHONE
Randy Schoeneck
323 Fairgrounds Road
Alexandria
56308
507-327-7607
Matthew Nygaard
300 Fingal Drive
Alexandria
56308
320-808-0913
Bear Paw Taxidermy
4758 State Highway 29 N.
Alexandria
56308
320-759-0703
Jenniges Meat Processing
131 Pleasant Ave.
Brooten
56316
320-346-2414
Natural Images Taxidermy
27497 155th St.
Dalton
56324
218-589-7502
West Central Skulls
618 Eighth Ave. SE
Elbow Lake
56531
218-770-8990
A portion of the information in this article is taken from the Department of Natural Resources website.
