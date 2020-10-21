Hunters in the 213 and 273 kill blocks are being asked this year to voluntarily submit samples of their deer for CWD testing. One case of CWD was detected late in 2019 at a deer farm in Douglas County prompting the Department of Natural Resources to set up a Surveillance Area.   

One of the most accommodating drop-off stations for Otter Tail County hunters shooting deer in 213 and 273 could be the DNR sample station set up at the Lake Christina public access. The access is located 2.3 miles southeast of Ashby near the junction of County Highway 82 and County Road 57. Sample stations are also located at West Central Skulls in Elbow Lake and Natural Images Taxidermy near Dalton. 

Fergus Falls DNR Area Wildlife Manager Mike Oehler strongly urges deer hunters in the 213 and 273 permit areas to turn in samples. Oehler said the only reason the sampling is voluntary instead of mandatory is because of COVID-19 and the threat to public health which it poses. 

“We’re seeing a poor return from the voluntary drop-off,” Oehler said Wednesday afternoon.

Unless sampling numbers improve Oehler warned the three-year CWD sample program for 217 and 273 hunters could be extended to a four-year program.

CWD sampling is voluntary for all deer 1 year of age or older harvested in this CWD surveillance area.

Hunters can provide samples at CWD sampling stations starting Oct. 15 until the goal is reached. (When this goal is met, the self-service sampling stations will be removed and a sign will be posted in their place.) Alternately, hunters may bring their deer to the listed vendors below during any season, after making an appointment with them.

This area uses a risk-based surveillance method that assigns a number of points to a deer based on its age/sex as it relates to value for disease detection, and each DPA has a separate point goal (DPA 213: 862 points; DPA 273: 385 points).

  • The DNR highly encourages hunters to help by providing the head of any harvested adult deer (1 year or older) at a self-service sampling station during all hunting seasons.

  • Due to uncertainty of COVID-19, station locations could change in each area. Visit this page to see current sampling station locations.

  • You will need to provide the township, range and section of your harvest location. Maps are provided at each station, but hunters are encouraged to have this information for their location of harvest prior to arriving.

The time it takes to receive CWD test results will vary depending on the number of samples collected. Process your deer as you normally would. Keep processed deer separate and identifiable until test results are received.

Test results for all deer that are sampled will be available online at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck.

CWD Sampling Stations

Starting Oct. 15 until the goal is reached, all locations have self-service sampling stations available 24/7. Look for an orange "CWD Sampling Station" sign and black barrel.

City

Station Location

Station Address

Alexandria

Bear Paw Taxidermy

4758 State Highway 29 N.

Alexandria, MN 56308

Eagle Bend

Shirley’s Gas and Grocery

411 U.S. Hwy 71

Eagle Bend, MN 56466

Elbow Lake

West Central Skulls

618  Eighth Ave. SE

Elbow Lake, MN 56531

Glenwood

Cenex

330 County Road 21 S.

Glenwood, MN 56334

Knsington

Crossroads Convenience Store 

11 Railway St. 

Kensington, MN, 56343

Long Prairie

Long Prairie Fleet Supply

940 Commerce Road

Long Prairie, MN 56347

Osakis

Head of Lakes Resort

15080 Gardenia Drive

Osakis, MN 56360

Osakis

Lake Osakis South Public Access

Central Avenue and Lake Street

Osakis, MN 56360

Sauk Centre

Big Sauk Lake Highway 71 Public Access

East side of Highway 71, 1 mile north of Sauk Centre

Sauk Centre, MN 56378

Starbuck

Cenex

705 E. 7th St.

Starbuck, MN 56381

Villard

Cenex

600 Washington Ave.

Villard, MN 56385

Taxidermist and meat processor information for sampling

The following taxidermists and meat processors will take samples throughout the season. Please contact them ahead of time to schedule an appointment or make sure they are available.

BUSINESS/TAXIDERMIST

ADDRESS

CITY

ZIP

PHONE

Randy Schoeneck

323 Fairgrounds Road

Alexandria

56308

507-327-7607

Matthew Nygaard

300 Fingal Drive

Alexandria

56308

320-808-0913

Bear Paw Taxidermy 

4758 State Highway 29 N.

Alexandria

56308

320-759-0703

Jenniges Meat Processing 

131 Pleasant Ave.

Brooten

56316

320-346-2414

Natural Images Taxidermy

27497 155th St.

Dalton

56324

218-589-7502

West Central Skulls 

618 Eighth Ave. SE

Elbow Lake

56531

218-770-8990

A portion of the information in this article is taken from the Department of Natural Resources website.

Load comments