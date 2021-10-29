This week, the Minnesota DNR is conducting a second intensive invasive carp removal effort in Pool 8 of the Mississippi River near La Crosse, Wisconsin. In April, 34 silver carp were captured in Pool 8 during the first interagency carp removal operation. The innovative modified unified method (MUM) combines netting and herding techniques to drive and concentrate invasive carp from a large area of water into a small zone for removal. These MUM exercises were designed as part of a response to the capture of 39 silver carp and 12 grass carp in Pool 8 in March 2020.
Fortunately here in Otter Tail County and the surrounding area, we do not have invasive carp. Unfortunately there is an abundance of invasive zebra mussels that are found in many of the area lakes. It is good to get into the habit of clean/drain/dispose when exiting bodies of water.
Here is a friendly reminder of the steps: clean all visible aquatic plants, zebra mussels, and other prohibited invasive species from watercraft, trailers, and water-related equipment before leaving any water access or shoreland. Drain water-related equipment and drain bilge, live well and bait well by removing drain plugs before leaving a water access or shoreline property. Dispose of unwanted bait, including minnows, leeches and worms in the trash. To keep bait refill the bait container with bottled or tap water.
Also consider a few additional steps to slow the transportation of invasive species. Spray with high-pressure water, rinse with very hot water and dry for at least five days.
