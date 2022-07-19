The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free weekly webinar presentations for Minnesotans and visitors looking to hone valuable outdoor skills and gain knowledge about local flora and fauna.
Benji Kohn is a training coordinator with the organization and details the origins of the online initiative. “We started these webinars during the pandemic, so it’s been 69 weeks now of offering the courses — we weren’t able to do our learn to hunt programs when COVID-19 hit so we decided to shift to an online delivery.”
“We had a fairly good turnout with it so we decided to start a weekly delivery called the Minnesota outdoor skills and stewardship series,” Kohn explains. “We offer them every Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. They're completely free and we record them all and post them on our website for those who miss the sessions.”
Kohn describes the engagement with the platform as healthy, with enrollment and online attendance varying from 30 people to as many as 300, “it depends on the topic — we try to concentrate on what’s coming up in the near future. Last week we did on harvesting wild rice.”
“Before deer season comes along, we’ll do one focusing deer hunting and CWD,” Kohn notes. “Our goal is putting stuff out there that people can listen to during the week that revolves around fishing, hunting and general recreation, with an emphasis on encouraging people to get outside and recreate, no matter what the activity is.”
More information on the summer series of DNR webinars can be found online at dnr.state.mn.us.
