In their eighth annual community health challenge, Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced the theme for this year’s challenge as “Do Good, Feel Good.”
“We wanted to emphasize that we’re all in this together and we’re all working toward a common goal,” stated Karoline Gustafson, explaining that the overarching goal is to help people engage in a multifaceted approach to wellness, including exercise and diet as well as being in touch with surroundings and mental and emotional well-being.
The optional fundraising component is being used this year toward the purchase of new chemotherapy chairs for the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center. Chemo chairs are important both for the functionality of chemotherapy treatment as well as comfort for the patient. With everything from lifting and reclining mechanisms to heat cycles to foldaway tables, the chairs are state-of-the-art necessities for providing comprehensive treatment and personalized care for the varying needs of the patients served. Each chair costs over $10,000 and a total of 10 chairs are desired to best serve the patient population.
A few changes have been made to the challenge this year, including a new platform for wearable tracking devices and format for the team event formerly known as the Corporate Cup.
The new platform for wearables connects directly with the event, tracking physical activity and offering bonus points for good deeds.
Due to limitations that COVID-19 has imposed, the traditional Corporate Cup competition has been altered to a team event. Coworkers, friends, and family members can form a team and help keep each other motivated and held accountable as they compete against other teams in the challenge.
“This last year has been challenging for many people in many facets of their lives, we hope the community health challenge encourages folks to engage with themselves and others to participate in activities that are good for the mind, body and soul,” encouraged Gustafson.
Registration is free and is now open and the challenge is in its second week. To be eligible for prizes, participants must register by April 24 and complete various challenge activities. Registration and full rules and updates are available at lrhc.org/healthchallenge.
The challenge runs through May 15, followed up with the Lake Region Run, which will occur on Saturday, June 5. The race will offer 10 mile individual, 10 mile relay (two people), 5K, and one mile events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.