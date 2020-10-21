A procedural investigation by the Minnesota Department of Corrections related to the suicide of Derek John Sweere is currently underway according to Otter Tail County Lt. James Stewart.
“I am in the process of gathering the documentation they are requesting and forwarding it for their review,” Stewart said.
Stewart has held the position of Otter Tail County Detention Center director for nearly six years. To his knowledge, there has never been a suicide in the facility.
“Our policy is that if we have any red flags that anyone is suicidal they would be put on suicide watch where they would be checked more frequently, items removed, things of that sort,” Stewart said. “We commonly have somebody on suicide watch on a regular basis, maybe not one person a day but on some days we might have three people on there.”
Several omnibus hearings have been set for Sweere and subsequently postponed since he was arrested and charged March 30 with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.
An omnibus hearing was set for Sweere Oct. 27. The main purpose of an omnibus hearing is to determine the evidence, including testimony and evidence seized at the time of the arrest.
Sweere was charged with the murder of his roommate, Brandon Snyder, on the 600 block of First Avenue South in Perham on the night of March 30. In addition to stabbing Snyder during a fight over a Marlin .22 rifle, he had shot Snyder multiple times. Sweere said he had acted in self-defense.
Responding to questioning at the Perham Police Department after the incident, Sweere said he had been off prescribed medication for three months. He also admitted to having consumed some alcohol earlier in the evening.
Because the incident is presently under investigation Stewart did not offer his thoughts on what Sweere’s state of mind might have been before the suicide. Instead, he said, “anytime we have red flags there is protocol in place and they go into a special watch. We did not currently have him (Sweere) on a special watch.”
According to the Otter Tail County website the detention center currently has around 50 inmates. The number has climbed to more than 100 at certain times in the past according to past comments made by Stewart. COVID-19 fears at the facility last spring led to a reduction in the number of inmates.
The 41-year-old Perham man was alone when took his own life last Friday. According to a report, Otter Tail County Jail staff advised dispatch at 11:34 p.m. of a medical emergency and requested an ambulance.
A death investigation was carried out by the Fergus Falls Police Department over the weekend. Sweere’s death by suicide was definitely established by Dr. Gregory Smith on Sunday according to Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren, who was in attendance at the post-mortem. Bergren said Monday morning that the FFPD’s investigation had basically been concluded.
Stewart said the DOC is looking at the detention center’s procedures and policies and believes the results of their investigation could take another month.
