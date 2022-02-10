We always see the major headlines about different military missions overseas, but rarely do we hear the perspective of someone that was on the ground.
One such soldier is Army Major Joseph Dinsmore, who has served 18 years with the Minnesota National Guard and is currently a battalion surgeon with the Brainerd-based Minnesota National Guard Task Force 1-194. Dinsmore has been a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls, but his perspective is compelling in light of current events in the Middle East.
Dinsmore was deployed with a unit that was in the Middle East this past year. He was stationed at Camp Buehring in Kuwait. He said the deployment had been on the ground starting in 2006.
“With my first deployment, it was in combat operations. Going after insurgents — that was certainly a different experience." Dinsmore added, “the difference this time around, was when I first got on the ground over in Kuwait at Camp Buehring in August of last year. That was right at the time they were evacuating all the Afghan citizens. Camp Buehring, where I was stationed, almost from day one, I helped take care of the influx of evacuees that they were bringing on to our base. So that was really an interesting experience. I think there were somewhere around 5,000 Afghan evacuees that they brought through.”
Dinsmore had to medically screen the refugees as they came in. He helped to set up a medical treatment facility to care for them while they were staying at Camp Buehring awaiting transportation to their final destination wherever that was going to be.
Dinsmore shared that it was a very interesting perspective seeing people in lines who were getting medically screened, with whatever they were carrying all they had left due to the necessity to be evacuated out of Afghanistan so quickly. "So very emotionally profound, actually," he recalled, "to see people in such a circumstance where they’re leaving behind their whole life. I was fortunate to get an opportunity to take care of them and tend to their medical needs."
Dinsmore reports that they took care of around 1,200 patients at our medical treatment facility, whose cases were as varied as their stories.
“Fortunately, for the most part, most of the evacuees were doing quite well considering what they had been through. Many of them had to wait for days at the airport with minimal food and drink, with very tough circumstances and some were dehydrated and sick from travel. There were a lot of families with young children that we were seeing, and a lot of pregnant women as well, in fact some gave birth at the base. We had to really improve our treatment capabilities to accommodate some of the cases,” added Dinsmore.
According to the unit’s facebook page, Camp Buehring, formerly known as Camp Udairi, is a staging post for U.S. troops in the northwestern region of Kuwait, and it has been since it's approximate founding in January 2003.
Dinsmore had another unique experience dealing with COVID-19 on his most recent deployments, which has definitely had a major impact on the military, just as in civilian life, and how they do things differently because of it.
“Masking, and if there were positive cases, having to contact trace, isolate folks who are sick with (COVID-19.) One of the biggest parts that was different from the normal routine was when you were getting ready to deploy. A lot more screening and testing and trying to isolate soldiers who are positive with (COVID-19) from deploying overseas until they are well again. This last deployment was a much different experience than previous times because of the virus.”
When not deployed on active duty, Dinsmore works at Lake Region Healthcare in the emergency department.
Dinsmore started out as an enlisted soldier, and was a medic with an infantry unit in his first deployment from 2005-07, stationed in Iraq. The total length of that deployment was 22 months, which included six months of train-up, and an extended deployment totaling 16 months on the ground.
Dinsmore resides in Fergus Falls when not on guard duty, and is married with two children ages 6 and 3.