It’s an epidemic of massive proportions that is widely talked about, reported and complained about, but oftentimes not effectively handled — bullying.
According to StopBullying.gov, a website of the United States government, bullying affects not only the victim, but also the bully and witnesses to bullying.
The topic proves to be one that is difficult to breach. During the 2020-21 school year, staff at Daily Journal reached out to Fergus Falls Public Schools regarding bullying. The response was that bullying simply wasn’t a problem within the local school district, but that policies and procedures were in place in the event that situations regarding bullying arose. At that time, the topic was discarded.
Recently, following an unrelated request for stories regarding bullying in Otter Tail County (OTC), a number of people reached out sharing stories about instances of bullying that occurred across various businesses and organizations in the immediate area. Responses came in from area students and adults alike, that were victims of bullying.
This information was brought to local healthcare organizations, who confirmed that bullying is, indeed, a large and concerning issue within the county.
Bullying, stripped down, is an act of intimidation that carries negative connotations for most people involved. It is not specific to persons of a specific age, rage, gender, religion, etc. Bullying is everywhere — schools, workplaces, social gatherings ...
According to stompoutbullying.org, which is in agreement with multiple various anti-bullying organizations and websites, there are six basic types of bullying — physical, verbal, emotional intimidation, racist, sexual and cyberbullying.
Daily Journal staff is seeking information regarding recent instances of bullying within OTC in an effort to examine bullying culture, gather information and help create a culture for change in area communities in an effort being referred to as “The Bullying Project.”
The goal of The Bullying Project is not to cast blame for wrongdoing or to point fingers, but to help determine how to move forward and help put a dent in the bullying issues that are prevalent in the area.
Have you been bullied? Are you, or were you ever, a bully? Have you witnessed bullying?
Those with stories to tell are encouraged to email them to heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com. Stories will remain private and confidential unless otherwise specified and will be used in The Bullying Project.
