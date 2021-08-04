These days, it seems like there is a day or a month named for just about everything but to me, DOGUST is a pretty important one. DOGUST is the month we celebrate all adopted dogs who don’t have an official birth date! And yes, it’s perfectly acceptable to celebrate them for the entire month because they are indeed some pretty special pets. Some other reasons to celebrate this month include Snoopy’s birthday on Aug. 10, National Black Cat Appreciation Day on Aug. 17 and Take Your Cat to the Vet Day on Aug. 22.
Of course at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, we believe every day is a great day to appreciate the critters in our lives that bring us so much joy and unconditional love. They truly do make the world a better place and we need to remember they rely solely on us to care for and protect them. With that being said, please keep in mind that what’s bad for humans is often bad for your pets as well. Bring them indoors when the temperatures are toasty or the air quality is bad. Watch for toxins around your home. Many mushrooms and plants can be highly poisonous for dogs and cats. Common poisonous plants include leaves of rhubarb, peony, daffodil, azalea, tulips, lilies and mums (just to name a few). For this reason, pets should be discouraged from chewing on any vegetation. And with this summer’s heat and low water levels, the DNR is also warning of blue-green algae in our rivers and lakes that if ingested, can be fatal to dogs. It is recommended that you hose your pet off after swimming in any body of water and if you spot any algae, it is best to not let them go near it. While most algae are harmless, some species of blue-green algae produce toxins that can kill a dog within minutes. Those that survive, or dogs who are often exposed to low levels of toxins, may develop health problems such as chronic liver disease and possibly tumors — damage that may go unnoticed until it’s severe.
My last bit of important stuff is a big “thank you” to those that have come out to support our Bark & Brews events this summer! It’s been great fun visiting with folks and meeting your fur babies. Please mark your calendars to join us for one last blast of summer on Sept. 11, 12-5 p.m. at Fergus Brewing in Fergus Falls. We will have some silent auction items, HSOTC merchandise and door prizes and four-legged friends are welcome too!
