On Mar. 19, over 13 Cub Scouts from Pack 312 participated in the yearly, “Scouting for Food”. “Scouting for Food” is the nation’s largest food drive. The goal is to help feed the hungry of our communities. It began as a scout’s service project in St. Louis, Mo., in 1985 and was adopted by the National Organization in 1988.This is just one of the ways that scouting shows their communities the scouting values of being loyal, helpful, kind and cheerful. This year, Pack 312 gathered 384 pounds of food and almost $1,000 in cash donations which were delivered to the Fergus Falls Food Shelf.
The event has pivoted over the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and Pack 312 has partnered with Service Food for the last two years. Brett Weiss, Pack 312 “Scouting for Food” Chair, organized the event with the willingness of Service Food to host the scouts.
“I would like to thank Service Food for the use of their space and our community for their generous donations,’ said Weiss. “I had a great time with our scouts.”
Cub Scout Pack 312 is part of the Northern Lights Council (NLC) and after the scouts collect the food, they deliver it to local food pantries to help feed people in your local area. Scouts collected more than 37,697 pounds of food across the NLC in 2021. If you would like to make a donation, please contact the food shelf at 218-739-2971 as donations are accepted throughout the year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone