Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) 2020 graduate, Chloe Nelson, made the most of her high school career by being involved in activities outside of the classroom. She participated in hockey, volleyball, track, choir and National Honor Society. High school was a positive experience for Nelson, so much so, in fact, that she decided she wanted to become a teacher herself while she was still in 11th grade at KSS.
With a desire to pursue a major in education, Nelson determined that Valley City State University (VCSU) in North Dakota was the best fit for her to pursue her dreams. VCSU has a well-respected education program and small class sizes, which Nelson felt would assist her to excel in her schooling. She is currently enrolled in the elementary education program with endorsements in middle school reading.
“My future career goals include giving every student the opportunity to have an education they deserve and pushing them to their full potential all while providing them with a safe and comfortable learning environment,” explained Nelson.
One of the stressors surrounding a college education, as explained by Nelson, relates to struggles paying college tuition. “It has always been a goal of mine to graduate from college with no student debt,” she shared, stating that with high tuition costs, she knew it would be a difficult goal to achieve by herself. That led her to applying for scholarships during her freshman year of college. Knowing she was competing with over 195 other students in her class, Nelson felt her chances of being awarded a scholarship were small.
Little did she know that she would be awarded not one, but two scholarships later that spring. Nelson was awarded the VCSU Alumni Upper-Level Scholarship and the Lindstrom-McGregor Scholarship, both of which required the recipient to be enrolled in the education program and maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
“I can’t tell you how thankful I am to have received these two scholarships and how much the money will help me continue to focus on my schooling. I feel very blessed!” Nelson exclaimed, declaring that the scholarships lessen financial stress and make her feel appreciated and acknowledged for her hard work and dedication to her program of study and future career.
“I am extremely thankful to the VCSU staff and scholarship sponsors for awarding me the scholarships. Their support is going to help me stay focused on doing good things for kids.”
