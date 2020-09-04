Minnesota Motor Company has been a mainstay of the Fergus Falls business sector for nearly a century but even for such a well-established company 2020 has been a challenge.
When the coronavirus spread to the United States back in March the General Motors dealership found itself facing restrictions that made selling cars, trucks and SUVs a difficult undertaking.
“For two months there it was pretty slim pickings,” Minnesota Motor Company sales manager Ben Brimhall said. “As far as inventory, with the virus around, the manufacturers shut down their plants for at least two months so once we sold out all of our new inventory then you aren’t taking in nice trades. Slowly, slowly all of a sudden nobody has vehicles. It wasn’t just GM it was every manufacturer.”
Brimhall described what happened next as a “domino effect.”
“When there are only so many vehicles out it's like the housing market, all of a sudden people are asking $150,000 online while some people are hopping on $170,000. They are getting more than their asking prices,” he said.
Brimhall said the big Fergus Falls dealership on Pebble Lake Road is probably down a third to a half of its normal inventory.
“People aren’t offering us more on our vehicles but we are at least able to hold the values,” Brimhall said.
The asking price for new vehicles has not discouraged many buyers according to Brimhall.
“I think those prices have stayed the same as before the crisis,” Brimhall said. “But used there is such a demand for, that sometimes there is not that much of a discount. There obviously is but it depends on how old the used vehicle is.”
The industry is starting to bounce back. Vehicle manufacturers are running double shifts according to Brimhall and after having a summer with nothing to complain about Minnesota Motor Company inventory will be increasing as the fall months arrive.
Quality Toyota out on West Lincoln Avenue has seen some of the same problems according to office manager Dan Karst.
“When COVID broke out they shut down all the factories including the parts factories,” Karst said. “The new car market for awhile went to a standstill.”
There was also a lag after the factories went back into production. According to Statista, 92 million vehicles were manufactured around the world in 2019.
“You just don’t flip a switch,” Karst said.
The number of new cars on the Quality lot fell to around 20 for a time and that had ramifications.
“It drove the used-car market up,” Karst said. “It’s classic supply and demand.”
Karst said that following a decent summer the Quality Toyota dealership is back at full strength heading into September.
