As Saturday night comes to an end, Sunday morning brings about a time that many people dread — daylight saving time. But this isn’t the welcomed version where we gain an hour. No, this is the version where we “spring forward,” losing an hour in the process. So,before you go to bed Saturday or if you are still up at 2 a.m. Sunday, turn your clocks ahead.
What is the purpose of springing forward someone may ask? Well, the original purpose is to give the evening more daylight and to save energy by reducing electricity.
Most of the United States observes the time change, but not everywhere is willing to make the switch. Exceptions include Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana.
According to William F. Shughart II, Ph.D., economist at Utah State University, changing the time on clocks in the United States costs $1.7 billion in lost opportunity based on average hourly wages. This means that the amount of time spent by employees turning clocks forward or back can be spent on something more productive. Other studies have shown that when we turn clocks forward the productivity of the workforce that following Monday drops.
Another big knock against the switch is its health-related issues. According to CNN, a study done by the American Academy of Neurology found that the overall rate of stroke was 8% higher in the two days following the time shift. Heart attacks also see a jump associated with the time shift. According to a 2012 University of Alabama study, heart attacks increased by 10% on the Monday and Tuesday after. Other issues included are workplace injuries and auto accidents.
But the spring switch isn’t all bad. There are also benefits to turning the little hand forward an hour.
One of the main ones is promoting an active lifestyle. Due to the increased sunlight later in the day, people tend to participate in more outdoor activities according to Dr. Hendrik Wolff, associate professor of economics at Simon Fraser University. Other reasons that the move is positive is that it promotes safety, lowering car accidents and street crime, and improving the economy as people shop after work and travel later.
Whatever your thoughts on the time switch, make sure to roll it back at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.