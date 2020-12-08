The Fergus Falls branch of Bell Bank has decided to do something a little different for the holidays this year. On Monday, Dec. 7, the bank presented a donation of $2,500 to the Fergus Falls Meals by Wheels Organization, a 501(c)(3) charity organization that delivers meals throughout Fergus Falls to homebound people or people unable to prepare a hot meal.
Missy Hexum, a financial advisor at the bank, said, “This year is a little bit different for a bank, and we decided instead of gifting to clients and customers, we’d find a worthy organization in our community to donate so these funds are for those dollars to stay in our community and help those in need.”
The Fergus Falls bank has also been volunteering with Meals by Wheels since April. Emily Christenson, teller supervisor, has been the primary volunteer from the bank. She said, “It’s a very eye opening experience, to just see how little interaction people actually get throughout the day, throughout the weeks, and just by bringing them a simple meal, that’s their interaction and just how appreciative they are of it, how much they look forward to that each day.”
Deborah Embretson, Meals by Wheels board member, said, “They’re both involved in getting meals delivered and now in financial support as well, which is a good thing because both of those things, if they don’t happen, we can’t do it.”
When Meals by Wheels started out, it was primarily churches registering to cover certain routes in town. “Days of yore, everybody was in a church and church attendance, membership has changed kind of dramatically the last few years, and so then churches aren’t as willing to take on a route because they don’t know if they’re going to have the people to man it,” Embretson said. Now, organizations and businesses are stepping up to help.
They sign up to deliver meals for one week, Monday through Friday. “I think we’ve done four different shifts, they kind of spread it out, every other month,” says Christenson. “So we’ve done about four of them now and the routes have changed, the people have changed, it’s been nice to get to know more areas of the community.”
Meals for each route are picked up behind the Fergus Falls Senior Citizens Program in downtown Fergus Falls where the meals are prepared. About 300 meals are delivered each week. “It’s just all Fergus Falls residents, but there’s no age limit. So it can be quite elderly, but it can also be younger if there’s a financial need,” says Embretson.
Meals by Wheels is different from Meals on Wheels, which receives federal funds and can be affected by government shutdowns. “We’re all volunteers, primarily churches but other organizations, too. That way we can keep delivering this service, like when there was a government shutdown last year, we keep going because we’re not tied to those kinds of regulations,” Embretson says. Meals by Wheels has only one employee, responsible for organizing delivery routes and the rest is handled by volunteers.
Although Meals by Wheels clients pay a fee for their service, either out of pocket on a sliding scale or through insurance or other benefits, donations help defray the cost of ingredients and food packaging materials. The average annual operating budget for Meals by Wheels is $100,000 a year, so Embretson says $2,500 is a huge help, especially in a year when they couldn’t hold their usual fundraising programs.
Meal delivery continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though methods changed somewhat. Instead of handing meals directly to clients, they sometimes had to be left in entryways. Despite that, even just being able to wave from a distance has made the days of many clients. “People are generally very, very happy to see you, grateful, because especially this time of the world we’re living in, there’s a lot of solitary going on,” Embretson said.
Meals by Wheels is looking for volunteers and board members. The board meets four times a year. People or businesses interested in volunteering, or interested in becoming a board member, can contact Embretson at 218-998-0521.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.