The central lakes region where Otter Tail County lies is full of beautiful parks that feature the grandeur of the surrounding lakes, rivers and forests.
Right here in Otter Tail County, there is Glendalough State Park with its gentle trails and Maplewood State Park with its leafy forests. And there are more parks right next door in Grant County, Douglas County, Becker County and Clay County.
For many people, setting off into the great outdoors in the midst of a vast state park might sound intimidating. What trail to take? How far to go? What to bring? And perhaps the most frightening.. What to do if one gets lost?
Luckily, the pros at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have the resources for even the most novice hikers. They have state parks, state forests, state trails, water trails, scientific and natural areas and more mapped out with Geospatial PDFs (GeoPDFs).
Hikers, hunters and nature seekers no longer need to carry around maps in paper format. The GeoPDF maps, along with one’s current location, can be accessed with the Avenza app, even with no internet access.
The app is free and easy to use.
Those who want to access the maps when out in the wilderness need to make sure they download the app while connected to the internet first. So, make sure to get everything set up before embarking on an outdoor adventure.
Upon clicking into the map “store” the app will display different maps that can be downloaded and used when one is deep in the woods with no internet access.
Detailed maps include the “Otter Tail River State Water Trail,” the “NW and SW Minnesota Snowmobile Quad Map,” the “Central Lakes State Trail,” seasonal maps for Glendalough State Park and Maplewood State Park and many more.
All one has to do is search for the park that they plan to explore, click on the map, and download it.
Then, in any moment of panic (or curiosity), one can pull out their phone, open the app and see their current coordinates and a map of the park even without internet access.
The fear of getting lost no longer needs to delay snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling plans a minute longer. More information and the app download are available at dnr.state.mn.us/mobile/geopdf/index.html.
